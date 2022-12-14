UiPath Announces the Winners of 2022 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards

- Advertisement - -

UiPath announced the winners of its fourth edition of the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards. The awards recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for their use of automation to drive tangible business impact and embark on a journey of continued innovation in their respective industries. ICICI Bank Limited, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Barclays Bank Plc, Bajaj Finance Limited, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Omega Healthcare were among the 31 winners across the 17 award categories.

Automation has become one of the key differentiators for success, allowing businesses to improve operational efficiency, cater to evolving customer expectations, and scale quicker. UiPath aims to recognize such innovative automation projects and inspire more and more companies to embark on solving some of the problems presented, by the ever-evolving business landscape, with automation.

Mr. Dhiren Damani, Regional Vice President, Enterprise, UiPath India and South Asia

“It is inspiring to witness the impact of automation on some of the largest organizations in this region. The dynamic business landscape of today has prompted organizations to rethink and innovate their business functions. Such practical use cases of automation are a testament to the importance of automation as a business differentiator.,” said Dhiren Damani, Regional Vice President, Enterprise, UiPath India and South Asia. “On behalf of everyone at UiPath, I congratulate all the automation champions and thank them for inspiring many more automation innovation stories.” he added.

Independent consultants shortlisted the entries received, based on entries, and supporting documents submitted. The winners were selected by a jury panel, consisting of eminent senior industry executives such as Anubhav Rajput – CIO, PNB Housing Finance Limited, Moushumee Basu Roy – Chief Revenue Officer, Eunimart, Nishant Rao – Founding Partner, Avataar Venture Partners, Sekhar J S – Managing Director, Accenture, Dilip Chenoy – Former Secretary General, FICCI and Vijayashree Natarajan – SVP – Head of Technology, Omega HMS.

