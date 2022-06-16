Friday, June 17, 2022
UGREEN Appoints ECAPS as National Distributor in India

By NCN Online
UGREEN, a well-known PC accessories and other products brand, announced that they have appointed ECAPS as importer and National Distributor in India. With ECAPS, India’s importer and ND, UGREEN can offer a wide range of products, including car accessories, phone accessories, computer accessories, and more. UGREEN is committed to providing customers with the best possible prices and the highest quality products.

Spokesperson of UGREEN comments, “We know that our customers are always looking for the latest and greatest products, so we will continue to work hard to bring you the best products at the best prices. ECAPS, a one-stop-shop for all your computer needs, offers free shipping on all orders within India, making it easy and affordable to get the products customers need. From cables and connectors to adapters and cards, with a wide range of products available, ECAPS is sure to have what you need to get your PC up and running.”

ECAPS is a one-stop-shop for all your computer needs. From cables and connectors to adapters and cards, ECAPS has got you covered. With a wide range of products available, ECAPS is sure to have what you need to get your PC up and running. Whether you’re looking for a new graphics card or just a simple USB cable, ECAPS has got you covered.

