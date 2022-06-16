UGREEN Appoints ECAPS as National Distributor in India

- Advertisement -

UGREEN, a well-known PC accessories and other products brand, announced that they have appointed ECAPS as importer and National Distributor in India. With ECAPS, India’s importer and ND, UGREEN can offer a wide range of products, including car accessories, phone accessories, computer accessories, and more. UGREEN is committed to providing customers with the best possible prices and the highest quality products.

Spokesperson of UGREEN comments, “We know that our customers are always looking for the latest and greatest products, so we will continue to work hard to bring you the best products at the best prices. ECAPS, a one-stop-shop for all your computer needs, offers free shipping on all orders within India, making it easy and affordable to get the products customers need. From cables and connectors to adapters and cards, with a wide range of products available, ECAPS is sure to have what you need to get your PC up and running.”

