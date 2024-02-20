Udaipur Computer Traders Association to Host 14th UCTA Cricket Cup 2024

- Advertisement - -

The Udaipur Computer Traders Association (UCTA), a prominent organization with over 25 years of history, is gearing up to host the much-awaited 14th UCTA Cricket Cup 2024. Renowned as one of the strongest associations in Rajasthan, UCTA has consistently organized various programs aimed at business promotion and fostering better understanding among dealers and company officials to boost their respective businesses.

Scheduled to take place at MB College “A” Cricket Ground in Udaipur on March 16th and 17th, 2024 (Saturday and Sunday), the tournament promises to be a thrilling event for cricket enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. With six teams comprising 13 players each, including owners, company representatives, and IT professionals from UCTA members and IT companies, the competition is expected to showcase exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

The camaraderie and goodwill between IT companies and UCTA members have been commendable, evident from the generous sponsorship received from IT companies for last year’s tournament. In continuation of this successful partnership, UCTA extends a warm invitation to IT companies for sponsorship support to make this year’s event even more successful than previous years.

Sponsorship for the 14th UCTA Cricket Cup 2024 offers various benefits, including unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities for businesses:

One-on-One Contact: Sponsors will have the chance to interact directly with local and upcountry partners.

Brand Awareness: Increased brand visibility in the Udaipur zone.

Product Showcase: Sponsors can offer a hands-on experience of their products by touching and feeling the products firsthand.

Business Expansion: The event provides an excellent opportunity for business expansion.

Sales Growth: Sponsors can expect a boost in sales volume as a result of increased exposure and engagement with potential customers.

Direct Reach: Enhanced direct reach with partners, smoother business operations, and collaborations.

The UCTA family extends a warm invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the event and contribute to its success. Interested sponsors are requested to confirm their sponsorship via email, with a copy to their local distributors or representatives, to ensure seamless coordination and support.

The 14th UCTA Cricket Cup 2024 promises to be a dynamic platform for networking, camaraderie, and sporting excellence, further strengthening the bonds within the Udaipur business community and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting event.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / UCTA

