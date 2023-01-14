Udaipur Computer Traders Association Distributed Sweaters to Needy School Children

- Advertisement - -

Every year Udaipur Computer Traders Association (UCTA) tries to some social service to the needy as a part of its social welfare programs. This winter UCTA distributed sweaters to poor children in the govt school (Vidyalaya) in the Losing village, about 35 km from Udaipur.

Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, President of UCTA

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, President of UCTA, said, “We found that due to cold winter, it became difficult for the children in the village to go to school, so UCTA decided to distribute sweaters to over 300 children studying from Class 1 to 10. We also distributed green boards (as an alternative to blackboards) to the school. The faces of the children lit up after receiving the sweaters. Every year at UCTA, we collect donations from the UCTA members, accepting whatever they can contribute according to their ability, and devote that amount to do some social service activity. Last year, we distributed food items to the children.

The principal of the school expressed his gratitude commenting that most people only do business but only a few like UCTA help the needy out of their own income. UCTA will continue its social service activities in future with spirit and commitment. Coming to our other activities, on March 11-12 we will conduct our 13t season of cricket tournament in which there will 6 cricket teams manned by members of UCTA and the teams play 7 matches all together. The top 2 teams will be rewarded. On the UCTA’s business related matters, we are try our best to solve whatever issues members have from time to time. We also conduct training sessions to our members to educate them on the latest developments. I thank all our partners for their contributions, cooperation and participative spirit.”

