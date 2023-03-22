UCTA Organizeda Thrilling 2-Day Cricket Tournament on March 11-12, 2023

- Advertisement - -

UCTA (Udaipur Computer Traders Association)organized a 2-day Cricket Tournament on March 11-12, 2023 at M.B. College grounds in Udaipur. The inauguration was done on March 11 by Mr. Paras ji Singhvi, Deputy Mayor and Mr. Rakesh Jain, Councilor. In this league, 6 teams ‘Rapu, ‘Atwi,’ ‘Air Pro,’ ‘Logibird,’ ‘Dell’ and ‘Secureye’ were formed and divided into 2 groups.

The final match was played between Lojibird and Secureye teams. Secure Eye batting first scored 97 runs for 8 wickets. Chasing the target, with the help of Lojibird’s Nirmal Menaria’s 51 off 42 balls, Team Lojibird won the final match by 10 wickets under the able-leadership of Captain Naresh Menaria to win the 2023 Netgear Cricket Cup title.

Vipul Agarwal was awarded the Man of the Series, Mr. Nirmal Menaria, the Best Batsman, Mr. Dipesh Kunawat the Best Bowler, Mr. Maqbool Ahmed, the Best Fielder and Mr. Vikas Agarwal, the Best Wicketkeeper in the tournament.

Netgear was the main sponsor of the tournament and Bajrang ji of the company, Sugreev ji, President of RCTA and Yogesh ji from Communication & Computers magazine were present as the chief guests at the closing ceremony.

In the end, the tournament was concluded by welcoming and honoring all the visiting guests and players by association president and other office bearers and senior members of the organization.

