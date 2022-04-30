UCTA organized two days Day-Night Cricket Tournament (23-24thApril) Udaipur

- Advertisement -

Udaipur Computer Traders Association organized a two days Day-Night Cricket Tournament Lapcare Premier League from 23-24 April, 2022 at Chawat Sports Academy, Udaipur. The inauguration was done on 23rd April afternoon by Mr. Paras Singhvi, Deputy Mayor along with Mr. Rakesh Jain, Councilor.

In this league, 6 teams “Maxcom”, “Zebronics”, “Artis”, “Zotex”, “Netgear” and “APC” were formed and divided into 2 groups.3 matches from each group were played. One of career’s best innings was played by Mr. Nirmal Menaria of 128 Not Out on only 54 Balls hitting 10 Fours and 12 Sixes.

The final was played between “Team Artis” from Group-A and “Team Netgear” from Group-B. Batting first, Netgear scored 174 for 8 in which Nirmal Menaria’s 68 runs off 39 balls and Vipul Agarwal’s 49 runs off 35 balls were the main contributors. Chasing the target, Team Artis managed to score only 165 runs for the loss of 4 wickets despite Bharat Patel’s quick 79 runs in 37 balls. Team Netgear won the final match by 9 runs and won the Lapcare Cricket Cup title of 2022.

As per Mr. Vikas Agarwal President-UCTA, “This two day and night cricket tournament is a platform where the members nurture their relationships and make strong bonds. We are very thankful to entire team and the participants who have taken time out of their schedule and made it a success. We plan to have many more such events that would help to boost the relationship.”

Udaipur Computer Traders Association (UCTA) is the most empowered and strong apex body of IT traders in Southern Rajasthan, which covers the all-Udaipur region and other growing IT location of Rajasthan. UCTA welcomes all the IT professionals to join hands altogether and increase the strength of UCTA in Rajasthan as the most active association of IT field.

With more than 150 members and partnering industry through advisory and consultative process, UCTA has been a facilitator and catalyst working closely with government on policy issues, enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and expanding business opportunities through assorted services. UCTA has emerged as the authentic voice of IT industry in this part of Rajasthan and plays a vital role in IT industry.

