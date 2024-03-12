UAE’s Swan Achieved 40% Boost in Email Campaign View Rates with CleverTap

- Advertisement -

CleverTap announced that Swan, one of UAE’s most trusted groceries and home services app, achieved a 40% boost in view rates of email campaigns after leveraging CleverTap’s tools.

Swan is an app-based e-commerce platform that strives to create a personalized shopping experience for each customer. Established in 2019 in the UAE, Swan has grown from a small e-commerce app to one of the biggest and most trusted e-commerce applications for groceries and home services in the UAE.

Recognizing the value in users who already have the app installed, Swan sought to ensure they keep returning to make transactions. To achieve successful engagement with this base, the key focus areas were: building precise target segments, crafting effective incentives and messages, and pinpointing the optimal timing and channels to maximize engagement. Robust measurement at each stage was critical to determine the effectiveness of messages, channels, and timing, individually.

Swan found the ideal solution for enhancing customer engagement through CleverTap’s comprehensive and integrated approach. Leveraging CleverTap’s smart segmentation capability, Swan organized users into groups based on their transaction activity. They conducted extensive A/B testing for creatives and content that were regularly used as part of their messaging strategy. By employing multiple channels based on specific contexts, they found that emails and push notifications were most effective in reactivating dormant users. Personalized experiences were crafted for each user through message customization. Swan relied extensively on the Analytics feature to assess the impact of their campaigns.

Deploying CleverTap helped Swan achieve the following:

40% boost in view rates of email campaigns thanks to systematic experimentation on content and creative

Swan saw a 3% activation rate of targeted dormant users

Reactivation campaigns drove a 15% share of incremental orders

Mr. Solomon George, Managing Director, Swan

Mr. Solomon George, Managing Director, Swan said, “CleverTap’s combination of analytics

and orchestration has been integral to Swan’s growth and customer engagement journey. With CleverTap’s user-personalization prowess, we were able to drive 15% of incremental orders from reactivation campaigns alone. This level of growth across multiple cohorts and periods solidifies Swan as a reliable and trusted shopping companion.”

Mr. Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap

Mr. Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said, “Reactivating dormant users is essential for modern businesses, especially with the exorbitant customer acquisition costs of today. It opens up a new realm of untapped potential for any app-first business. Partnering with an industry frontrunner like Swan, we witnessed this notion play out in full swing. Swan saw a 40% boost in view rates of email campaigns after deploying our all-in-one platform. It’s a testament to our platform’s prowess in driving unmatched customer engagement. We’re excited to bring more such significant wins for Swan in the future.”

