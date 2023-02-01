U.S. and India Semiconductor Groups Announce Initiative to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration in Chip Ecosystem

- Advertisement - -

The U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) jointly announced plans to form a private-sector task force that will strengthen collaboration between the two countries in the global semiconductor ecosystem. Specific goals of the task force include the following:

Developing a “readiness assessment” regarding the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Assembling industry, government, and academic stakeholders to identify near-term industry opportunities and facilitate longer-term strategic development of complementary semiconductor ecosystems.

Making recommendations on opportunities and challenges to increase India’s role within the global semiconductor value chain, including chip manufacturing.

Identifying and facilitating workforce development and exchange opportunities to benefit both countries.

“We are thrilled to kick off this new initiative with IESA, our counterpart in India,” said SIA President and CEO John Neuffer. “India is already a major hub for semiconductor research, chip design, and equipment engineering, but its future potential is even greater. This task force will help identify tangible ways to unlock this potential by increasing collaboration between the U.S. and India within the global chip ecosystem.”

“IESA is excited to be part of this new taskforce in partnership with SIA,” said IESA President and CEO Krishna Moorthy. “It will be an important platform to bring together global resources to identify actionable plans to support India to increase its presence in the world-wide chip industry and then enable global collaboration to execute the plans across all segments of the design and manufacturing supply chain, as well as creating semiconductor talent for the world.”

