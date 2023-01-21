U.P. Govt Inks Deal with Instashield

- Advertisement - -

The on-going series of the Global Investors Summit 2023 roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government, the roadshow held yesterday at Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming response from Hyderabad-based companies to invest in the U.P. State. One of the companies from Hyderabad, a health-tech startup, Instashield India Pvt. Ltd has signed an MoU with the U.P. government to set up a manufacturing plant in the State with an investment of Rs 20 crores. The health-tech company manufactures devices called Instashield, known for killing all kinds of viruses, including the coronavirus with an efficacy of 99.9%.

Instashield, Hitesh M Patel, Promoter & Director.

The startup already has a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad since March 2022. The device manufactured by Instashield works on negative ion technology, approved by CCMB-ICMR, which helps combat the viruses without causing any harm to the human body. It is a plug-n-play device used in closed spaces of 5,000 sq. ft., once installed gets activated in 18 minutes of time.

The startup signed the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister of the State, Shri. Yogi Adityanath and Smt. Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of Child Development and Nutrition of Uttar Pradesh to work against coronavirus and other viruses. The MoU was signed after the company’s promoter & director, Hitesh M. Patel gave a presentation on the device, its technical know-how and benefits to the country’s people. He also briefed him them about the startup’s already existing association with the Government of Hyderabad.

Praising the Yogi Government’s incentive schemes, facilities and plans for the future of the State, Hitesh M. Patel further said, “U.P. has seen a lot of development since the Yogi government came in to power. The State has great opportunities of growth in all aspects. We will soon set up a manufacturing unit here and aim to create job opportunities for the inhabitants of the State”.

