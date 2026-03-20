TVS Electronics Driving Enterprise Transformation with Innovation, Manufacturing Strength, and Trusted Solutions

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TVS Electronics (TVSE), a leading player in offering integrated end-to-end electronic solutions to empower businesses and individuals, continues to drive innovation in the evolving technology landscape. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Chakravarthy Balaji, Vice President – Chief Business Officer, Products and Solution Group, TVS Electronics, shares insights on innovation, growth strategy, market trends, and future-ready technology solutions.

1. How would you describe TVS Electronics’ current market position in India?

TVS Electronics holds a strong and trusted position in India’s enterprise electronics and automation ecosystem. Over the years, we have built credibility across retail, BFSI, logistics, manufacturing and government sectors by consistently delivering reliable and performance driven products. Today, we are recognised not just as a hardware manufacturer but as a comprehensive solutions partner that enables operational efficiency and business continuity.

Our position is strengthened by our Made in India manufacturing capabilities, an extensive service network across the country and long standing relationships with channel partners and enterprise customers. Our ability to combine product reliability with dependable after sales support gives us a sustainable competitive presence in the Indian market.

2. Which business segments are driving your growth – retail, banking, logistics or government?

Retail and BFSI are currently among our primary growth drivers. The rapid expansion of organised retail and increasing digital payment adoption are creating strong demand for POS terminals, billing peripherals and integrated payment solutions. Retailers require systems that can handle high transaction volumes while ensuring speed and billing accuracy.

In BFSI, banks are investing in secure authentication systems, efficient cash handling solutions and reliable branch infrastructure. Our fingerprint readers, note counting machines, document printers and infrastructure management solutions effectively support these requirements. Logistics is another important growth segment, driven by increasing ecommerce activity and the need for tracking, scanning and mobility solutions to improve supply chain efficiency.

3. How is TVSE helping retailers through POS hardware and billing software solutions?

At TVS Electronics, we understand that retailers operate in a competitive and fast paced environment. Our POS hardware and billing software solutions are designed to simplify store operations, improve checkout speed and ensure billing accuracy. We provide reliable POS terminals, barcode scanners, receipt printers and integrated billing systems that enable smooth digital payment acceptance.

We focus on delivering complete retail automation solutions instead of standalone devices. Our systems support inventory management, sales tracking and reporting, enabling retailers to maintain better operational control across single or multiple outlets. Backed by strong service support across India, we ensure minimal downtime and consistent performance, which directly enhances retailer productivity and customer satisfaction.

4. What makes TVSE different from other hardware solution brands in India?

TVS Electronics stands apart because of its deep understanding of Indian enterprise requirements, strong local manufacturing capabilities and nationwide service strength. Unlike many brands that operate mainly as importers or device suppliers, we design, manufacture and support our solutions within India. This allows better quality control, faster response to market needs and closer alignment with domestic compliance standards.

Our differentiation also comes from a long term partnership approach. We focus on delivering dependable solutions that perform consistently in demanding environments such as banking branches, retail chains and warehouses. Our integrated portfolio across POS, AIDC, banking hardware and enterprise peripherals allows customers to work with a single trusted partner for multiple requirements. This combination of manufacturing strength, solution focus and service reliability clearly distinguishes TVS Electronics in the Indian market.

5. How do you ensure strong after sales service and warranty support for customers?

At TVS Electronics, after sales service is a core commitment. We have established a wide sales and service network across India to ensure timely installation, maintenance and support. Our presence across multiple districts and pin codes enables us to respond quickly and minimise operational disruptions.

We follow structured warranty processes supported by trained service professionals and accessible support channels. In addition, our infrastructure monitoring solutions help reduce downtime and ensure continuity of operations. Dependable service builds long term trust and strengthens customer relationships, which remains central to our growth strategy.

6. What is the importance of your Tumakuru manufacturing plant for Make in India?

The Tumakuru manufacturing facility plays a significant role in strengthening our Make in India commitment. Local manufacturing enables better control over product quality, faster response to market demand and alignment with domestic compliance requirements. It also enhances supply chain stability and reduces dependency on imports.

For customers and partners, this translates into improved product availability, competitive pricing and quicker turnaround times. The facility supports our vision of building reliable, locally manufactured enterprise solutions tailored for Indian market conditions while contributing to the country’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TVSE

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