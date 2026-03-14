Tushar Haralkar joins Aurva as Field CISO, India

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Aurva announced that Mr. Tushar Haralkar has joined the company as Field CISO, India. A cybersecurity leader with more than two decades of experience, including a 12-year tenure at IBM, Tushar brings deep expertise across data security, privacy, governance, and enterprise risk.

In his new role, he will work closely with CISOs and enterprise security leaders across India to help organizations navigate a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by sectoral regulations such as RBI and SEBI mandates, growing data sovereignty requirements, privacy expectations, and rapid AI adoption. He will focus on helping enterprises strengthen their approach to data security posture management, database activity monitoring, data lineage, and AI security to improve visibility, governance, and protection of sensitive data.

Quote from Tushar Haralkar

“Cybersecurity is at an important inflection point. Sectoral regulations such as RBI and SEBI mandates, growing data sovereignty requirements, privacy expectations, and rapid AI adoption are reshaping how organizations think about risk. Security teams need stronger visibility into how sensitive data is accessed, used, and moved across their environments. Foundational capabilities such as data security posture management, database activity monitoring, data lineage, and AI security are becoming essential for stronger governance and protection of sensitive data.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Aurva

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