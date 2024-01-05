Turn your space into a personal theatre with BenQ Newest GV31 Portable Projector

- Advertisement - -

BenQ has launched the GV31 portable projector, marking a significant leap in the home entertainment segment for young Indian consumers. This new portable projector is designed for instant access to entertainment, thanks to its ability to project anytime, anywhere. GV31 is equipped with Full HD 1080p resolution (Supports upto 4K), upto 135° projection angle, and integrated Android T.V. with pre-installed Netflix, thus redefining the entertainment experience.

Drawing from years of expertise in DLP projection technology, BenQ’s projectors ensure unparalleled audio-visual quality, leveraging their acclaimed Cinematic Color expertise. Among the new portable line-up, the GV31 stands out with its vibrant colors (98% Rec 709), autofocus, and auto vertical keystone, offering immersive visuals across various spaces, including walls and ceiling.

Keeping the promise of elevating modern lifestyles, GV31 projector is equipped with integrated audio, providing up to 16W (8W*2) 270-degree 2.1-channel sound with extended bass. Additionally, the projector can also function as a wireless speaker. The GV31 boasts a battery life of up to 3 hours for video playback or 6 hours for music.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India

According to Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, “The arrival of our GV31 projector marks a step up from the GV30, transforming how Indians indulge in entertainment. BenQ’s commitment to innovative projection technology, integrated Android TV, and high-fidelity audio-visual experience aims to redefine how families and individuals experience and customise their modes of entertainment.”

Key Highlights:

Larger-than-life visuals: The GV31 projector can project a screen upto 120” in FHD (1080P) Resolution. The projector also supports 4K content.

Perfect from any angle: The GV31’s Free Angle Projection allows upto 135 degrees of flexibility, so you can watch your favourite media, even while lying in bed.

Immersive sound: The GV31 comes with a 16W (8W*2) 2.1 channel speakers featuring extra bass. The projector can also do double duty as a Bluetooth speaker.

Android TV integration: The GV31 comes with Android TV built-in and Netflix pre-installed, making sure the projector is ready to be set up right out of the box.

Future-proof: The USB-C port supports data transfer, power deliver, and DisplayPort Alternate Mode, all in a reversible design, making sure you won’t fall behind the times.

Seamless Setup: The GV31 features fast auto focus and automatic vertical keystone correction, making set up quick, seamless and hassle-free.

Pricing and Availability:

The price of newly launched BenQ GV31 Portable Projector MRP 79,990. Available at BenQ e-store, Amazon and leading gadget & IT retail stores.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

