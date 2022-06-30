TSC Printronix Auto ID Introduces New Alpha-30R Mobile Barcode Printer

- Advertisement -

TSC Printronix Auto ID, a global leader in barcode label printing solutions, announces the launch of its new Alpha-30R. The 3” wide Alpha-30R features two models with different print speeds. The basic model offers up to 5 ips, while the premium model goes up to 6 ips to enhance field worker productivity. Designed with an easy-to-read LCD display, the Alpha-30R is lightweight and comfortable to carry, moving easily with your employees throughout an entire shift to print receipts or labels anywhere on demand.

Built for durability, the Alpha-30R meets MIL-STD-810 military standards for drop and vehicle vibrations. The Alpha-30R is IP54-rated to protect against liquid and dust and to keep your operations running smoothly indoors and out. It withstands a 2.1m drop and an 800 drop tumbles, while in the protective case, the Alpha-30R has achieved a ruggedness level that can withstand a 2.5m drop and 1,000 drops in a harsh environment.

A seamless and reliable wireless connection is crucial for mobile devices. The Alpha-30R mobile printer features a certified 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi module to enable fast roaming and Enterprise-grade security for reliable and safe operation. It is equipped with Apple-certified MFi Bluetooth 5.0 with NFC Tap-to-Pair for easy connectivity. Users can securely print labels wherever they are needed. With the TSC Mobile Utility App, available for iOS and Android users, authorized IT staff can quickly and efficiently troubleshoot and solve mobile printer problems quickly and efficiently.

The Alpha-30R comes with sophisticated features such as smart battery status and auto-detection of bad printhead dots that can be seamlessly integrated and managed in SOTI Connect or TSC Console remote printer management tools. These can provide visible real-time monitoring of battery health status and remaining capacity, as well as printhead status. This allows enterprise IT management to manage multiple tasks, reduce maintenance costs, and avoid downtime of these business-critical devices.

The Alpha-30R offers a full line of accessories that includes a protective case, multiple battery charging options and more to power your productivity and hands-free mobility. Complete forklift and vehicle accessory options are also available. The vehicle mount adaptors allow users to easily integrate the new mobile printers onto a forklift or truck with intuitive RAM mount components.

