TSAW Drones Partners with Kanhaiya Life Care Medicine to Initiate First-Of-Its-Kind B2C Medicine Drone Delivery Service in Kolkata

Drone tech startup TSAW Drones has announced a strategic partnership with Kanhaiya Life Care Medicine to initiate a first-of-its-kind B2C medicine drone delivery service in Kolkata. The vision behind the collaboration is to provide swift and efficient delivery of medicines to patients at their doorsteps while also cutting down on the delays caused by road traffic.

The Hind Motor warehouse of Kanhaiya Medical shall avail of the innovative service of drone-assisted parcel pickup to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted transportation process for their vital medical supplies to a diverse range of recipients, including local residents, law enforcement personnel, and loyal patrons. The said parcels shall be conveyed to the Howrah drone hub of TSAW Drones, whereupon the final leg of the journey shall be undertaken by TSAW’s skilled bikers, who shall ensure the seamless delivery of the parcels to their respective destinations.

Mr. Arpit Sharma, AVP of TSAW Drones

Mr. Arpit Sharma, AVP of TSAW Drones, said “TSAW Drones is honored to join hands with Kanhaiya Life Care Medicine in introducing cutting-edge drone technology to the healthcare sector in Kolkata. Our pioneering business-to-consumer (B2C) medicine drone delivery service will herald a paradigm shift in the way medical supplies are transported to those requiring them, guaranteeing swifter, more streamlined, and more secure transportation. We are excited to be at the forefront of this innovative approach to healthcare delivery and look forward to improving the lives of many in the Kolkata community.”

“By leveraging TSAW Drones’ advanced logistics service with our profound proficiency in the field of pharmaceuticals, this tie-up is poised to transform the delivery landscape in the healthcare industry, providing customers with unparalleled access to essential medications and enhancing the overall quality of healthcare services in the region. The B2C medicine drone delivery service will initially be rolled out in handpicked areas of Kolkata, with plans to serve other locales in the near future. Buyers will be able to place orders through our website and tele caller facilityand can expect delivery within minutes,” said Mr. Satyajit Roy, Consultant, Kanhaiya Life Care Medicine

The inaugural event for medicine drone delivery service in Kolkata took place on April 18th, 2023. The event was held at Hind Motor – 208 Battala bye lane-2, near Ramakrishna Parisad Club, Hind Motor, Ward No—7, Kolkata 712233, and was witnessed by a large no. of attendees.

TSAW’s drone logistics arm DRONECO’s infrastructure has been instrumental in significantly curtailing the average delivery duration for medicine covering a road distance of 17.6 kilometers, which previously entailed an hour of travel time. With the drone-assisted transport covering a distance of 11 kilometers and completing the task within a mere 8 minutes, the startup has demonstrated its prowess in optimizing and streamlining logistical processes.

