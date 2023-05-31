Tricolor India Schauspiel Unlocks Wow Experience at Andaman & Nicobar’s Historical Cellular Jail using Barco’s Projection Technology

- Advertisement - -

The Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an immensely popular and historic tourist site boasting over 1500 daily visitors, has unveiled an immersive multimedia projection mapping based sound and light show to enhance the tourist experience and support the local industry. The project’s System integrator and creative team Tricolor India Schauspiel Pvt. Ltd. chose projectors from Barco, a world leader in project mapping and visualization technology, to power spectacular projection mapping on the splendid facade of the Cellular Jail.

Cellular Jail, also known as KālāPānī, is a colonial-era prison located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands of India. It was built by the British in the late 19th century and has become a symbol of India’s struggle for independence and a popular tourist attraction.

The revamped show at the Cellular Jail is a massive upgrade to the existing, conventional Sound and Light show which comprised of basic lighting effects on the walls of the jail structure, accompanied with a voice over on a conventional sound system. Given Barco’s history of creating spectacular visuals for more than a decade, the brand was entrusted to upgrade the existing Sound and Light show to a Multimedia Son et lumière of International Standards, while harnessing innovative technology. The specific objective of the project focused on bringing out the history, turmoil and the gruesome story of the Cellular Jail, while placing the historic site on the global tourism map.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India and Vice President, Large Video Wall Experience – APAC

According to Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India and Vice President, Large Video Wall Experience – APAC, “The new show is a visual extravaganza, with an amalgamation of various unique ways of projection mapping never experienced in one place. It is not only the visual appeal that sets this show apart but also the incorporation of a modern surround sound system, pinpointing audio references from all around and bringing alive the action from each surface. To create a unified yet transformative experience, Barco leveraged a total of five DLP Laser Projectors, including two units of G60 series projectors and three units of the 32,000 Lumens UDXW32. We decided to harness these innovative models as they provide higher brightness levels and liven up the seasoned walls of the Jail. The revamped show is a huge success, and the Cellular Jail has already witnessed a ramp-up in footfalls.”

High brightness laser projectors from Barco are being used to create an immersive feel, with vibrant animations, illustrations and characters shot on chroma being projected on the building, thus complimenting the physical structure of the jail cells. The Cellular Jail has installed dynamic RGBW lighting to create a seamless imagery in sync with the projection on the V shaped facade. Moving head lights are strategically placed on the terrace overlooking the seating area to add more dramatic appeal to the show.

Himanshu Sabharwal – Creative Director, Tricolor India Schauspiel Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was a bright delight working with the Barco projectors. The 30 K UDX series is a mini dynamite. I was very happy with the result especially because the units had a tough task of matching with half a dozen surfaces around. They are surprisingly easy to handle and lightweight considering the punch they have.”

The integrators have also made use of the elements from the landscape, such as the tree in front of the facade, which is now a part of the show. These visuals are in sync with the narration, giving an illusion of a ‘Speaking Tree’.

Binay Bhushan: Secretary, Andaman Tourism said,“We were happy to have a very creative turnaround while upgrading the show. The outcome is a very bright and engaging piece of work which has gained newfound popularity with the tourists. The projection system’s new lighting and 16.2 audio have given the show a new lease which is at par with the world.”

The show enjoys boosted dynamism through a ‘Holographic Projection’ which creates multiple layers of projection surfaces to enhance the viewing experience. Further, the challenging ‘viewing angle’, comprising of spokes protruding outwards from a centre point, was overcome by strategically placing the projectors along with the dynamic lighting, thus unlocking a seamless panoramic view of the structure.

