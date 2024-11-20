Trend Micro’s Risk to Resilience Tour Wraps in Delhi, Showcases Innovation in Cyber Resilience

- Advertisement -

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has successfully concluded the Delhi segment of its Risk to Resilience World Tour in India. The event drew over 60 attendees from 40 organizations, marking a significant milestone in a tour that spans seven Indian cities. This initiative follows last year’s extensive global engagement across 60 countries, which included visits to five major cities in India.

Under the theme “Innovation Meets Adrenaline,” the event fostered in-depth discussions on contemporary cyber resilience, the integration of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM), and effective strategies for mitigating cloud-related risks.

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro,

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, delivered the keynote session that provided valuable insights into the evolving cybersecurity landscape. She stated, “The threat landscape has evolved with a significant shift in tactics. Tools typically used in testing environments are now being exploited to spread malware and execute supply chain attacks targeting software developers, with these tactics advancing rapidly.” She also addressed emerging trends such as AI-driven fraud and novel attacks that bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA), underscoring the critical need for continuous innovation in cybersecurity solutions.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Rajesh Pant, former National Cybersecurity Coordinator for the Government of India

One of the key highlights of the event was a fireside chat with Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Rajesh Pant, former National Cybersecurity Coordinator for the Government of India. On the future of cybersecurity in India, Lt. Gen. Pant highlighted, “The rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, coupled with the rise of cyberwarfare, is creating the perfect storm for cybercriminals. The key is to adopt a unified framework that removes silos and prevents attackers from exploiting these gaps.” He also stressed the need for India to establish a central apex body for cybersecurity, similar to those in other developed nations. On enterprise cybersecurity, Lt. Gen. Pant emphasized the importance of choosing advanced platforms like Extended Detection and Response (XDR) that offer comprehensive defense mechanisms, while also ensuring scalability and seamless integration with existing systems.

The event featured a panel discussion focused on cyber consolidation and communication strategies, featuring esteemed speakers such as Vivek Shankar, CITSO & VP – IT Services at Max Life Insurance; Kuldeep Singh, Dy. GM (IT Security) & Alternate CISO at NTPC Ltd.; and Rajiv Kumar Mishra, CIO & Head – IT at Hindustan Times. The panel discussed the growing adoption of Generative AI across industries with Kuldeep Singh pointing out how Gen AI is easing mundane jobs performed by humans and can be used for content generation and personalization to appeal to wider demographics. While recognizing Gen AI’s threat identification capabilities, Vivek Shankar raised concerns on the security risks Gen AI poses owing to unrestricted data uploads by unknown user identities. Rajiv Kumar Mishra stressed the need for integration of Gen AI with existing security tools to ensure ethical use and suggested that platforms with continuous monitoring capabilities with features like integration of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) with Gen AI are better for regulation and compliance.

Emphasizing the significance of the Delhi/NCR market, Sharda Tickoo stated, “The North market has traditionally seen strong spending from government entities, primarily the Central Government and Defence, followed by Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Education. With many key ministries based in Delhi, there has been a notable rise in cybersecurity investments from central government departments, especially in Defence, Finance, and Information Technology. Demand is also growing in healthcare, along with strengthened efforts in Banking, PSUs, Fintech, and Insurance, particularly within the public sector. Over the past five years, we’ve seen phenomenal growth in public sector and mid-market businesses.” Commenting on the challenges in the market, Sharda noted that shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals remains a persistent issue, given the market size and scale of investment in the Delhi- NCR market.

According to a recent Trend Micro report, India ranks 2nd globally in email threats (8.3% of total detections) and 3rd in malware detection (4.7%). The banking sector has been particularly hard hit by malware and ransomware attacks in the first half of 2024, followed closely by the government and manufacturing sectors. In response to the increasing complexity of cyberattacks, especially with the rise of Generative AI, Trend Micro has extended its Risk to Resilience World Tour to seven cities in India this year, aiming to share advanced strategies for enhancing organizational resilience and fostering enduring partnerships. Trend Micro has also announced a partnership with NVIDIA to develop AI-powered cybersecurity tools for data centers, furthering its commitment to innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Trend Micro

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 111