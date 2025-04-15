Trend Micro Sets the Pace for Proactive Security with Connections 2025

- Advertisement -

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, successfully concluded Connections 2025, its annual national partner summit, held from March 6th to 8th in Rishikesh. The three-day event brought together CXOs and senior leaders from key partner organizations, fostering strategic dialogue, collaboration, and shared learning in the serene setting of Rishikesh.

Centered on the theme “Accelerate into the Future with Proactive Security,” the summit spotlighted the pivotal role of channel partners in Trend Micro’s continued success. The event served as a platform to reflect on strong 2024 performance, discuss evolving market opportunities, and chart a forward-looking roadmap for 2025 and beyond.

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC, Trend Micro

In her keynote address, Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC, emphasized the company’s long-standing commitment to the Indian market and the unmatched value of its partner ecosystem: “In an era increasingly defined by AI, adaptability is essential in today’s cybersecurity landscape. At Trend Micro, we remain committed to proactive security, customer-first innovation while leveraging security for AI and AI for security. With over two decades of leadership in India and a strong enterprise presence powered by Trend Vision One – our unified cybersecurity platform, we’re proud to be ranked the #1 Channel Security Vendor by Canalys for four consecutive years. Our revamped partner program and new go-to-market initiatives further strengthen our shared growth journey aligning seamlessly with our vision for the future of cybersecurity.”

A notable highlight was a fireside discussion with the customer CISO, providing valuable insights on the theme “Evolving Digital Banking Security and the Strategic Role of Partners.” Complementing this, a focused roundtable session enabled in-depth discussions with partners on enhancing revenue and profitability, optimizing go-to-market strategies, expanding market reach, and accelerating innovation to address future needs.

As part of its commitment to acknowledging exceptional contributions, Connections 2025 celebrated top-performing partners across multiple categories:

Top Performer of the Year 2024 – Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Partner of the Year 2024 – Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Customer Excellence Award 2024 – Eventus Security Pvt. Ltd.

Commercial Partner of the Year 2024 – Gigabit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Accelerated Growth Partner 2024 – Intime Solutions

Breakout Partner of the Year 2024 – Niveshan Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Sr Director – Government Business & Channels, India & SAARC

Talking about Trend Micro’s vision for 2025, Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Sr Director – Government Business & Channels, India & SAARC stated, “Our vision for this year is clear; to drive greater customer satisfaction, accelerate platform adoption, and strengthen our channel ecosystem. By enhancing our partner experience and doubling competencies through the Ninja Program under Trend Campus, we’re committed to building a more proactive and resilient cybersecurity landscape together.”

Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix ranked Trend Micro as #1 among the 32 cybersecurity vendors for its commitment to channel partners, overall ease of doing business, quality of account management provided and the value of portals and tools. This recognition marks Trend Micro’s fourth consecutive first place for continued excellence and leadership in the channel. Together with its partners, Trend Micro protects one of the most geographically diverse customer bases in the industry, securing hundreds of thousands of enterprise customers across 69 countries.

