Trend Micro Scores 100% on Attack Visibility in Latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced its strong performance in threat detection and high actionability rating in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations report for managed services.

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro,

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, “Not all services are created equal. MITRE set us up against multiple attack scenarios in the style of real-world adversary groups, and our attack visibility earned a perfect score across all major steps. The message is simple: Trend’s MDR reduces the burden and time to identify, investigate, and respond to threats.”

Enterprises worldwide are realizing the value of managed detection and response (MDR). More than 3,000 enterprise customers rely on Trend’s managed services for critical security operations work. MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK® Evaluations appraise a solution’s ability to detect targeted attacks leveraging known adversary behavior, closely mirroring advanced real-world attacks.

This year’s evaluation, conducted in early 2024, focused on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of state-aligned group menuPass (aka APT10) and ransomware-as-a-service collective BlackCat/AlphV.

Trend’s MDR capabilities detected 15/15 major attack steps—100% visibility—with 86% of these steps analyzed in an actionable way. The report also revealed Trend’s service minimized the number of alerts flagged to users, which can help reduce analyst fatigue and prevent human error that may impact detection or response.

Trend offers MDR as part of its flagship Trend Vision One™ platform, protecting thousands of global customers by enabling rapid detection and containment of threats before they can spread.

Trend’s MDR service offers:

The most native telemetry of any MDR service today, for high fidelity detections, strong correlations and rich context

AI-powered plain language alert explanations and response recommendations to accelerate Mean Time to Understand and Mean Time to Respond

World-leading threat intelligence from Trend™ Research and our Trend Micro™ Zero-Day Initiative™ (ZDI)

Trend products have achieved a 100% detection rate in MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK® Evaluations since 2020.

