Trend Micro Ranked 1 in Cloud Workload Security Market Share

Trend Micro Incorporated announced that it remains by far the largest vendor in the cloud workload security market, with a share more than twice that of its nearest competitor. The data appears in the IDC Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2022: A Shifting Landscape (doc #US50197823, May 2023).

IDC’s report highlights surging demand for cloud workload security. The overall size of the market increased by nearly 27% annually to reach $2.6bn worldwide. Trend Micro’s cloud-specific revenue is predicted as greater than that of the second and third largest vendors combined.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend.

“Trend was early to spot the transformational potential in cloud and the need to secure this growing attack surface,” said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. “With a 16% market share today, there’s no vendor out there that comes close to the depth of our threat intelligence and geographic diversity of our customer base. Our focus now is to give our customers what they’re increasingly demanding: a broad set of powerful cloud security capabilities delivered seamlessly to protect data no matter where it is.”

Yet as organizations migrate more of their mission-critical applications and workloads to cloud environments, they risk increased exposure to business disruption and data theft. The growing popularity of containers, and the accompanying move from monolithic to microservice architectures, is also highlighted by IDC as a fast-emerging risk factor.

In the context of this increasing complexity, Trend remains committed to its mission to offer powerful protection, detection and response for data in every environment that can be managed from a centralized platform.

Trend also recognizes that cloud does not operate in a vacuum. That’s why the cloud-native Vision One platform was built to help SecOps teams prioritize threat signals, increase productivity, and take rapid action to contain threats across email, endpoint, network, server and cloud infrastructure.

