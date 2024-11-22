Trend Micro Platform Enables Partners to Double Impact and Revenue

- Advertisement -

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced that Trend Vision One™ for Managed Service Providers has seen rapid growth and strong customer demand since launch. The platform revolutionizes threat detection and mitigation capabilities, enabling MSPs to give customers a more proactive approach to security, gain operational efficiencies, expand their services and capitalize on market opportunities.

Nearly 100 percent of customers invited to join a private technology preview period elected to continue service, bringing Trend’s industry-leading risk management capabilities to more customers than ever with over 50 strategic MSPs already offering the solution within the first two weeks.

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC, Trend Micro, “Trend Vision One for Managed Service Providers is bringing the power of our entire platform to MSPs. As we continue to expand our platform, we’re empowering our partners and customers to manage risk more effectively than ever. Adoption rates through our MSPs among small and large enterprises demonstrate the value of our integrated approach and unique capabilities. We’re well positioned to continue supporting this rapid adoption and improving our customers’ cyber resilience.”

Mr. Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC, “Trend Vision One™ for Managed Service Providers presents a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade capabilities within a seamlessly integrated platform. It equips MSPs with the tools necessary to offer continuous and precise cyber risk management to organizations of any size.”

MSPs adopting Trend Vision One™ can deliver risk management to their customers in a multi-tenant platform, leveraging broad security capabilities for endpoint, email, network, identity, and cloud combined with powerful built-in modules like XDR and Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM).

Mr. James Rocker, CEO of Trend partner Nerds That Care, “Trend Vision One™ is one of the most cutting-edge tools we provide to our customers. Its comprehensive suite of attack surface management tools is essential for any enterprise, particularly those with smaller security teams. As we position ourselves for growth in 2025, Trend’s offerings will remain a crucial factor in our success and that of our clients.” Trend’s capabilities provide cybersecurity teams comprehensive, precise and continuous risk assessment across the entire enterprise environment. As a true security partner, Trend enables security teams of all sizes to go beyond siloed risk views and fixed assessments, assess and prioritize risk in real time, and take action to manage risk.

