Trend Micro Named a Magic Quadrant Leader for Email Security Platforms

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced its positioning as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms (ESP).

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, “While technology continues to evolve, email remains the number one form of business communication—and a critical threat vector. Centralizing visibility and control as part of a fully integrated security architecture enables our customers to accelerate compliance and mitigate risk.”

Trend’s flagship ESP product, Trend Vision One™ – Email and Collaboration Security, is seamlessly integrated as part of a comprehensive ASRM and XDR platform for correlated intelligence and enhanced cross-layer security delivered from a single source.

According to Gartner, “Leaders have a strong vision for the future of ESPs, balanced with the Ability to Execute on those visions. While Leaders may vary in product efficacy or functionality, their services offered are consumable by broad swathes of the email market and have strong commitments to customer success. Leaders are early to identify new attack trends and move quickly to fill gaps created by an evolving threat landscape, either by innovation or acquisition. Leaders excel with technical capabilities, infrastructure that supports progressive product strategies, and an emphasis on customer success.”

Trend has always prioritized continuous customer feedback, starting early on in the development lifecycle, in order to drive innovation, generate new product ideas and align solutions with user expectations. Core capabilities of Trend’s ESP include:

· AI and sandbox-based analysis and anomaly detection to unmask zero-day threats, BEC attacks, and advanced phishing

· Integrated capabilities for SecOps and IT admins through ASRM and XDR for Email

· 200+ pre-built, customizable compliance templates for third-party cloud solutions like Microsoft® OneDrive® for Business

· AI capabilities throughout, to help customers prevent threats, reduce risks, identify vulnerabilities, monitor user behavior, notify Analysts/Admins, and automate responses

Trend’s sales strategy is built on deep industry expertise and extensive intelligence. This enables the company to anticipate and rapidly respond to market shifts.

