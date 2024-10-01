Trend Micro Named a Leader in Attack Surface Management in New Report

- Advertisement -

Cybersecurity innovator Trend Micro Incorporated has been named a Leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM) in The Forrester Wave™: Attack Surface Management Solutions, Q3 2024. Trend believes this report demonstrates the exceptional value that its ASM offering delivers to customers through an innovative approach that is fully integrated with its flagship cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One™.

Mr. Luke Mason, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, City of Columbia, “Trend’s Attack Surface Risk Management is a game-changer, allowing us to assess domains, prioritize vulnerabilities, and chart a focused plan of attack. This helps us pinpoint our vulnerable areas and allocate resources effectively.”

Trend’s approach to ASM is comprehensive and exceeds standard definitions to include continuous monitoring, discovery, prioritization, and remediation. According to the Forrester report: “With a demonstrated commitment to R&D, Trend Micro has a differentiated innovation approach, centering capabilities toward Zero Trust by expanding coverage to identities, devices, networks, and cloud workloads.”

Thousands of customers worldwide have rapidly adopted Trend’s ASM capabilities since launch and continue to do so, with >170% growth in allocation over the past year. Trend continues to develop the tool to stay ahead of threats and ensure that customers receive industry-leading protection. The roadmap for 2024-25 includes security awareness, compliance management, cyber risk quantification, vulnerability risk management, data and AI security posture management, and more.

Effective security starts with understanding the attack surface. Organizations struggle with limited visibility and control of resources, inefficient risk management processes, and multiple disconnected security tools that complicate tasks and overwhelm IT teams. Trend’s ASM capabilities provide security teams with:

Real-time visibility of the entire attack surface

Continuous risk assessments and monitoring

Prioritized, actionable risk insights with remediation recommendations

Security controls to anticipate and eliminate risks

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, “We constantly anticipate market needs and innovate to stay ahead of them. Our strong roadmap and leading performance in this category from the start highlight our commitment to giving more to our customers. We’ve been focusing on comprehensive attack surface management since long before industry analysts took note, empowering our customers to confidently navigate and secure their assets worldwide.”

With comprehensive visibility, automated risk assessment, and mitigation across all asset types, Trend ASRM enables customers to achieve proactive and resilient security posture.

