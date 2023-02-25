Trend Micro Acquires SOC Technology Expert Anlyz

- Advertisement - -

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Anlyz, a leading provider of security operations center (SOC) technology. The acquisition will extend Trend’s orchestration, automation and integration capabilities and will enable enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to improve operational efficiencies, cost effectiveness and security outcomes.

The deal encompasses intellectual property, industry expertise and more than 40 technical employees all focused on bolstering Trend’s security platform strategy. With this acquisition, the company will expand its engineering team of over 3000, adding a new research & development center in Bangalore, India.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) will be empowered to grow their strategic SOC services while minimizing the complexity of the underlying security stack by reducing the number of technology vendors needed. Trend’s enterprise customers will benefit from a comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) and incident response orchestration platform that can maximize analyst productivity and help relieve resource constraints.

“As buyers, both end customers and service providers, continue to consolidate vendors/providers, buyers will seek best-of-suite and integrated solutions over best-of- breed point solutions. Preferred technology vendors will be those that ease integration with other IT and security technology and tools within the environment, supporting efforts toward use-case-based outcomes.”

“We are happy to welcome the Anlyz team into the Trend family – together we are increasing SOC effectiveness and reducing both the technology and resources burdens,” said Kevin Simzer, Chief Operating Officer at Trend Micro. “Due to market pressure, we see organizations moving past security point-solutions experiments in preference for platform breadth that allows for vendor consolidation, maximized return on investments and efficiencies.”

“In line with our commitment to investing in innovation, we are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Anlyz. India is the one of the world’s most sought-after technological hubs and the global acquisition of Anlyz is a testament to it,” said Nilesh Jain, Vice President, SEA & India at Trend Micro. “This move is a significant leap towards bolstering our leadership in the global cybersecurity industry. By integrating Anlyz’s cutting-edge security operations center (SOC) technology with our existing security solutions, we are better equipped to offer our customers stronger protection against complex and emerging threats, with a strengthened SecOps solution. This incorporation will also elevate the MSSP model for XDR-driven SOC, to substantially improve their operational excellence in catering to multiple clients,’ he added.

Trend Micro and Anlyz have been technology alliance partners since 2021 and share more than 30 joint customers that are positioned to move forward quickly to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

Eventus TechSol is one of the many MSSPs powering joint customers delivering measurable “XDR Powered SOC” improvements for clients. “We have reduced the mean-time-to-detect and mean-time-to-respond ratio, down from weeks to hours for incidents,”

Mr. Jay Thakker, Practice Head at the company

said Jay Thakker, Practice Head at the company. “We use playbooks for log enrichment and automated response as well as threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities provided by the platform to proactively hunt for known and behavioral attacks.”

Anlyz has primarily focused on security orchestration and case management delivering powerful SOAR capabilities for MSSPs to manage the incident response process across multiple clients. It also offers intelligent log aggregation enabling data ingestion and enrichment across a range of data sources and security solutions, using a high performance, scalable architecture. Trend will leverage Anlyz’s SOAR solution and rich set of product connectors to broaden its platform and enable additional integration and automation options across customers’ IT ecosystems. Trend’s MSSP channel customers will benefit from:

An anchor technology platform to manage the SOC function for their clients

A reduced requirement to architect individual custom solutions for their customers, thanks to an integrated core stack and multi-tenant view out of the box

Visibility, analysis, and automation across Trend, third-party products, and customer instances, making it easier to manage XDR across multiple customers

A scalable, flexible, and feature-rich platform to appeal to all types of customers no matter the size and complexity of their IT environment

