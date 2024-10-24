Trend Micro Achieves Google Cloud Ready – Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions Designation

- Advertisement -

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced that Trend Vision One™ – Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) has achieved Google Cloud Ready – Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions status, further strengthening its vision for driving innovation and delivering enhanced solutions to the market.

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro,

Ms. Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro said, “Trend Micro and Google Cloud are two companies with innovation in their blood. As a Google Cloud Ready partner, we’re dedicated to bringing unmatched flexibility to our customers—whether in the cloud, on-premises or somewhere in between. These are exciting times as we harness the power of AI and continue our mission to secure the digital world, wherever our customers choose to be.”

With Trend Vision One SPC now achieving Google Cloud Ready – Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions status, it is designed for the growing number of organizations in highly regulated industries with strict data sovereignty requirements. This will further help to expand customer reach.

These opportunities continue Trend’s ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud, which includes:

● Google Workspace protection Trend Micro Cloud App Security has 4 million downloads on Google Workspace Marketplace

● Mobile protection via Trend Micro Mobile Security for Android

● Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace: Trend Vision One™ was listed on Google Cloud Marketplace in 2023

Mr. Luke Mason, senior cybersecurity analyst at the City of Columbia, South Carolina said,” Organizations like us tend to work with a small and nimble team. By streamlining our security management into a single, comprehensive view, we can assess our domains and prioritize vulnerabilities with better efficiency. This has allowed us to allocate our resources better, address our most critical security needs, and ultimately, protect our city more effectively.”

