Trellix Receives FedRAMP High Authorization to Operate for Trellix Extended Detection and Response GovCloud

Trellix announced Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) has received Authorization to Operate (ATO) from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP)at the High impact level. Trellix is the first independent security vendor to receive ATO for ED Rat the High impact level, which designates the vendor has undergone significant auditing and evaluation of its security controls.

Advancing EDR adoption is an imperative of President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. With this authorization, government agencies responsible for protecting the nation’s most critical information—from civilian and intelligence agencies to the Department of Defense (DOD)—have access to a leading cloud-hosted EDR platform.

Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer at Trellix.

“Trellix will work closely with the FedRAMP and the U.S. government to lead in achieving the Agency’s highest standard,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer at Trellix. “We will continue to pursue and meet improved security controls to spotlight our products’ security proficiencies and benefit all of our customers.”

Trellix EDR strengthens customers’ cyber posture andreducesthe mean time to detect and respond to threatsthrough advanced analytics, guided investigations, and automation.Customers outside of the U.S. government nowhave assurance Trellix EDR security controls arevetted by a FedRAMP-approved third-party assessor, and a sponsoring agency backs the Trellix certification.

