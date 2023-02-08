Trellix Launches Xtend Global Channel Partner Program

- Advertisement - -

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced the launch of its Trellix Xtend Global Channel Partner Program. Xtend was developed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform.

Partners in the Trellix ecosystem have a unique opportunity to develop and deliver value-added services on top of the only XDR platform of its kind. Trellix XDR takes a ‘living security’ approach through broad and deep integrations across native and third-party providers. This enables partners to sell to global customers and easily integrate Trellix within customers’ existing environments. It removes complexities, improves efficiency, and adds sophisticated detection, response, and remediation of cyber threats endangering operations.

With Trellix’s large, established installed base, Xtend partners can up-sell and cross-sell Trellix solutions – including Endpoint, Security Operations (SecOps), Network Detection & Response (NDR), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Email Security, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, and more within existing accounts.

Mr. Sam Henderson, Managing Director, Channels and Alliances, Asia Pacific & Japan at Trellix

“Trellix Xtend is being introduced at a pivotal time for organisations as new threats to their data, finances, and reputations continue to emerge from Asia Pacific and Japan’s (APJ) evolving and maturing security landscape. We recognise the need to anticipate the demands of our growing channel ecosystem, and this approach gives our partners the necessary tools to increase profitability, engagement, and growth”, said Sam Henderson, Managing Director, Channels and Alliances, Asia Pacific & Japan at Trellix.

“Our program grants partners the unique opportunity to develop and deliver value-added services through our one-of-a-kind XDR platform. APJ remains a key region for Trellix. We aim to provide a positive customer experience and ensure our customers gain optimal value from their investments – all while embedding a living security approach.”

As part of Xtend, Trellix has made significant investments in partner development programs to improve the user experience, educate sellers on the Trellix platform, and provide more sales opportunities. Resources now available to partners include:

Trellix Partner Portal – robust upgraded repository of guides, sales playbooks, and other capabilities, including deal registration and incentive management, to help partners succeed

– robust upgraded repository of guides, sales playbooks, and other capabilities, including deal registration and incentive management, to help partners succeed Trellix University – comprehensive learning management platform dedicated to increasing expertise and knowledge transfer to partner sellers

– comprehensive learning management platform dedicated to increasing expertise and knowledge transfer to partner sellers Profitability Programs – unique and continuous structure to maximize value and fuel partner growth

– unique and continuous structure to maximize value and fuel partner growth Technical and Sales Resources – dedicated support system for partners to simplify the customer’s journey

– dedicated support system for partners to simplify the customer’s journey Demand Generation and Marketing Support – turnkey program to enable ongoing go-to-market opportunities and to drive qualified leads

Dr Ali Baghdadi, Senior Vice President & Chief Executive at Ingram Micro Inc.

“The new Trellix channel program was built with partners in mind, which sets it apart from the competition,” said Dr Ali Baghdadi, Senior Vice President & Chief Executive at Ingram Micro Inc. and Trellix partner. “Their approach directly reflects the evolution of the channel and enables us to provide excellent customer experiences and build trusted relationships by delivering essential security services and solutions. A deeper partnership with Trellix, ongoing support, and opportunity creation will help fuel our growth. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Trellix to find the best solutions for keeping our customers safe.”

