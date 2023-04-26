Trellix Launches Comprehensive Endpoint Security Suite

- Advertisement - -

Trellix announced the launch of Trellix Endpoint Security Suite. Trellix Endpoint Security Suite’s products and advanced capabilities empowerSecurity Operations Center (SOC) analysts with superior visibility and control in a single pane of glass to proactively secure all endpoints.

Endpoint security is foundational for any organization’s security program and the baseline for securing the enterprise, as each endpoint serves as an entry point into the business. Trellix Endpoint Security Suite provides Trellix customers with a complete end-to-end security solution, helping organizations confidently confront today’s most advanced threats.

“In its approach to unified security, Trellix is aiming to be outcome-focused,” said Michael Suby, Research Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. “From IDC’s perspective, we concur and reinforce that one of the outcomes should be methodically reducing cyber risk.”

The Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is comprised of Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS), Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Trellix Endpoint Forensics.

Key capabilities of the suite:

Endpoint protection optimization at scale : proactiveattack surface management; arich andfull-featuredthreat prevention stack

: proactiveattack surface management; arich andfull-featuredthreat prevention stack Effective and efficientalert triage and response : alerts and incidents triage and remediation; AI-guided investigation for faster response

: alerts and incidents triage and remediation; AI-guided investigation for faster response Forensics and root cause analysis : powerful tool providesa deeper understanding of threats; improves detection and controls in the future

: powerful tool providesa deeper understanding of threats; improves detection and controls in the future Solid foundation: extensible solution with broad and deep coverage for endpoints; natively integrated with the Trellix XDR engine

At the RSA Conference, Trellix will preview a set of features available in Q3:

Simplified endpoint security management: single-step deployment on all endpoints

single-step deployment on all endpoints Better integrated forensics: integration of forensics artifacts into the management and response consoles

integration of forensics artifacts into the management and response consoles Extended support: support for Apple Silicon, extended support for MITRE framework, and FedRAMP certification

“Endpoint remains the first line of defense for every organization,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer of Trellix. “To strengthen operational resiliency, organizations need a seamless, comprehensive solution for endpoint protection, detection, and response. By integrating endpoint detection and response workflows with deep forensic capabilities, Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is the best solution to effectively manageendpoint security.”

