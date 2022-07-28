Trellix Appoints Vicki Batka to Lead APJ Business

- Advertisement - -

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), has appointed technology veteran, Vicki Batka, to lead the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) business as Senior Vice President for APJ Sales.

Vicki joins Trellix with over 35 years’ experience, having held leadership roles at Network Associates (later McAfee), CA Technologies, VMWare, SAP and most recently, at Cisco as Vice President of Partner Sales in Asia Pacific, Japan, and China.

“I’m very excited to be able to grow the Trellix business across APJ, cementing Trellix as the leader in XDR and as an employer of choice for cybersecurity technologists. My new role comes at a time when the need for holistic cybersecurity practices and approaches in enterprises continue to be a priority for leaders across the region,” Batka says.

“The APJ region is not just diverse in culture but also comes with unique ways of doing business, which is why I believe there is an opportunity for business and technology leaders to embrace Trellix’s ‘living security’ approach in building resilient and confident businesses. Pair this with a personal mission to improve women’s presence in the technology industry, I look forward to becoming a Trellix champion for a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

Mr. Chief Revenue Officer at Trellix, Adam Philpott

Chief Revenue Officer at Trellix, Adam Philpott, praises the appointment saying, “Vicki has created a strong legacy in the APJ region and I believe her drive, determination and character will take Trellix to new heights as we continue to develop our business there. Vicki is a great fit to lead Trellix to even greater success in the APJ region, helping to propel new and existing partnerships to success.”

Vicki has lived in Singapore for over a decade and will continue to lead the Trellix APJ business from there.

