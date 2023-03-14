Trellix Appoints Joseph Tal to Lead Advanced Research Center

- Advertisement - -

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced the appointment of Joseph ‘Yossi’ Tal to the role of Senior Vice President for the Trellix Advanced Research Center and General Manager for Trellix Israel.

Joseph Tal, Senior Vice President for the Trellix Advanced Research Center.

“Cyberthreats, supply chain, and ransomware attacks are growing in severity and intensity during board meetings. Organizations need holistic global threat intelligence and innovative security solutions to inform the governance and tools organizations they invest in for cyber risk reduction,” said Joseph Tal, Senior Vice President for the Trellix Advanced Research Center. “Since its launch last year, Trellix and its Advanced Research Center set a goal to become a leading threat intelligence organization. They’ve since delivered remarkable threat intelligence and research insights to the global cybersecurity community. I’m excited to join this team of experienced researchers, to shape the trajectory of the Trellix Advanced Research Center to provide even more value for our customers.”

Tal will report to Trellix Chief Product Officer Aparna Rayasam and lead Trellix’s global team of elite security analysts, developers and researchers across product research, advanced adversarial resilience, threat intelligence, research engineering, and data science as they produce real-time intelligence to advance customer outcomes and the industry at large.

Prior to Trellix, Tal led Citigroup’s Global Cyber Security Innovation Labs practices with research teams in cloud, infrastructure defense, identity and access management, encryption, DLT and crypto networks monitoring, application security, mobile security, original research, and more. In this role, his mission was to understand the industry and ecosystem, new academic studies, and groundbreaking solutions to identify new paradigms and recommend investments in prominent ventures.

Earlier in his career, Tal spent 13 years at IBM in the infrastructure security, threat intelligence, and data security business, where he led the worldwide infrastructure security, X-Force Threat Intelligence and GDPR products offerings. He was also part of the Institute for National Security Studies, Cyber Program and worked with Tel-Aviv University in the Cyber Warfare and IT Security programs.

He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the College of Management Academic Studies and has participated in multiple executive programs in Boston University, Columbia University, Harvard, and Wharton.

