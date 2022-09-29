Trellix Accelerates Channel Success through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance 

- Advertisement - -

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.

“Our unified partner program, Xtend, continues to reinforce our priority as a channel-first business,” said Britt Norwood, SVP, Global Channels & Commercial, Trellix. “We co-developed the Xtend program with our partners to create the right business model for deploying Trellix XDR. Partners can count on Trellix to help drive profitability for our partners and reward partner value.”

Xtend Partner Program: Launching in early 2023, Trellix Xtend is designed to put the partner first. Able to be tailored to each partner’s business model and target market, the program delivers stronger customer outcomes. Key elements of the program include:

Partner Enablement : delivering a training curriculum that supports partners from first-sale to first-install of the Trellix XDR platform.

: delivering a training curriculum that supports partners from first-sale to first-install of the Trellix XDR platform. Demand Creation: using differentiated sales plays to accelerate customer engagement, increase deal registration, and build sales pipeline.

using differentiated sales plays to accelerate customer engagement, increase deal registration, and build sales pipeline. Partner Support: providing a premium post-sale experience including 24/7 support and resources, enabling trusted advisor relationships with Trellix XDR customers.

providing a premium post-sale experience including 24/7 support and resources, enabling trusted advisor relationships with Trellix XDR customers. Professional Services: featuringplaybooks enabling partners to build managed services and incident response offerings, leveraging Trellix intellectual property, and apply threat intelligence from Trellix Advanced Research Center.

New Members Join Security Innovation Alliance: Trellix expands the reach of its open platform with the addition of ten technology partners. These include an exciting partnership with Tenable, enabling a risk-based view of a customer’s entire attack surface. The Trellix XDR risk score of an asset is automatically updated when vulnerabilities are shared from Tenable.io. This allows security analysts to quickly determine if a threat corresponds to a high-risk asset and enables them to respond faster via curated playbooks and orchestration.

In addition to Tenable, Trellix welcomes Lineaje, Arista Networks, Keysight Ixia, Elevate Security, Sumo Logic, SecureX.ai, Okta, GreyNoise, and CPacketNetworks to the Trellix Security Innovation Alliance (SIA). These new additions bring the ecosystem to over 800 partners integrated with Trellix XDR.

Partner Testimonials: “Many of the partner programs we evaluate are developed with good intention but have become bloated and ineffective over time as the market evolves,” said Ryan Morris, President, Blackwood. “Trellix’s partner program is built to enable a premium partner experience with margins allowing us to deliver outcomes beyond customer expectation. The program is centered around the idea that long-term customer success is best enabled through the channel and we are appreciative of their commitment to collaboration in ways that directly benefit our customers.”

