Trek 2000 International Aims to Expand Channel Network and Provide Advanced Storage and Security Solutions in the Indian Market

Trek 2000 International Ltd, a Singapore-based public company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, has been a prominent provider of top class storage solutions in India for the last two decades.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. MK Kuan, President of Global Sales and Marketing, Trek 2000 International Ltd, and Mr. Prasanna Bhomkar, Assistant Country Head, Trek Technology India Pvt Ltd share their insights on Trek 2000’s journey in India, innovative storage and security solutions, expansion plans, and their vision for partnerships in the evolving Indian technology landscape.

Mr. MK Kuan, President of Global Sales and Marketing, Trek 2000 International Ltd

Please brief us on the Trek 2000 International’s journey in India.

We have investors like Toshiba, Kioxia, and Osim Creative. Trek has been in India for the last 20 years, starting as a design house for Toshiba Semiconductors. We developed applications for Toshiba, which invented NAND in the 1980s. Trek, in turn, was the inventor of the thumb drive, which utilizes NAND technology.

From there, Toshiba became our OEM customer, and we started manufacturing USB drives for them. However, with the changing market trends, thumb drives are not growing as fast as before. Now, we are focusing on SSDs while maintaining our legacy in storage products. We differentiate ourselves by offering unique products such as the world’s first biometric thumb drive, which integrates mobile phone biometrics for secure access. We are planning to launch this innovative product in India soon.

Additionally, about five years ago, Trek ventured into the renewable energy sector, particularly solar energy, as it aligns with future trends. In India, besides our semiconductor business, which we have been engaged in for the past 15 years, we plan to build an ecosystem comprising sensors, data loggers, and management solutions for solar generation facilities.

What are Trek’s objectives and what kind of partners are you looking for?

We are seeking partners, especially in the B2B segment. The Indian market has evolved significantly. Before Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, most products were imported. However, India’s semiconductor industry has grown, with companies now capable of packaging UDP and soon microSD. There are also plans for manufacturing SSDs in India.

Trek serves as a solution provider in this transformation. As Indian semiconductor companies begin manufacturing USBs, we supply controllers and memory. Now, companies in Delhi are approaching us for wafers to package microSD, and we are actively working with them to provide components for SSD production in India.

What qualities do you seek in a distribution partner?

Trek aims to build long-term, strategic relationships with partners who share our vision. We are not looking for short-term traders but partners who are committed to mutual growth. We seek companies that can leverage our solutions to develop excellent products and contribute to the Indian market.

As a foreign company, we understand that conquering the Indian market alone is not feasible. That is why we need strong local partners who can promote and sell our solutions effectively. A successful partnership means a win-win situation where both Trek and the partners thrive together.

How does Trek plan to ensure high-quality service and warranty support in India?

We have established an office in Bangalore, which serves as our first service center. Our country manager, Mr. Prasanna Bhomkar, is working on developing a strong distribution channel. Over time, additional service centers will be set up as needed.

For B2B support, our engineering team in Singapore currently provides assistance. However, as we expand, we will build a dedicated technical support team in India to address service requirements locally.

What message would you like to share with Indian businesses and technology enthusiasts?

India is in a golden age of economic growth. While other economies are struggling, India is thriving. This is a unique opportunity for Indian businesses and professionals. I encourage everyone to embrace technology, upskill, and contribute to making India a sophisticated and advanced economy.

Mr. Prasanna Bhomkar, Assistant Country Head, Trek Technology India Pvt Ltd

Could you elaborate on Trek’s partner expansion strategy in India?

Our primary focus is on expanding our B2C retail channel. As my senior mentioned, Trek is not just selling products, but offering solutions. We are not looking for short-term traders but long-term partners who align with our vision and growth strategy.

Apart from memory solutions, we are also bringing in security solutions and renewable energy products. Given the rising cybersecurity concerns and increasing scams, India needs advanced security solutions. Trek is introducing upgraded technologies from Singapore to address these issues.

How is Trek structuring its partner network across India?

We have already started building our partner network across the country. Our initial focus is on metro cities, starting with Bangalore, followed by Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Once we establish a strong presence in these major cities, we will expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, covering all A-class cities.

What is your message to the Indian partners and customers?

Trek is committed to bringing cutting-edge security solutions, memory technologies, and renewable energy innovations to India. The Indian market is evolving rapidly, and there is a strong demand for secure and efficient technology solutions. We invite partners who share our vision of long-term collaboration to join us in taking our solutions to greater heights. Together, we can make a significant impact on India’s technology landscape.

