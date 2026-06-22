Travel Light, Store More – Kingston’s Summer Travel Gadgets for People on the Move

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Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, brings a strong lineup of portable storage, SSDs, and technology solutions designed to make summer travel smoother. Whether it is backing up holiday photos, carrying entertainment files, transferring videos, editing content on the move, Kingston helps users stay organized and travel-ready.

Kingston XS2000 External SSD

Don’t let storage limits slow down your summer adventures. From road trips and family vacations to content creation on the go, the Kingston XS2000 portable SSD gives you the speed and capacity to store every moment. With fast transfers, rugged durability, and up to 2TB of storage, it’s built for travelers who want to keep shooting, creating, and exploring without compromise.

Speeds up to 2,000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

IP55 rating with removable rubber sleeve

Delivers speeds of up to 400 HD photos per second and transfers a 1-hour 4K video in under 30 seconds, making it ideal for backing up high-resolution photos, travel vlogs, and 8K video content on the go

Kingston Dual Portable SSD

Whether you’re hopping between flights, road-tripping with friends, or capturing every summer moment, the Kingston Dual Portable SSD makes storing and transferring files effortless. With built-in USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, it lets you move photos, videos, and travel content seamlessly across devices—without carrying extra cables.

Cable-free portable SSD with dual USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors

USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 1,050MB/s read and 950MB/s write

Compact, lightweight metal design that slips easily into any pocket, backpack, or carry-on

Kingston XS1000 External SSD

The Kingston XS1000 External SSD is the perfect summer travel companion, designed for travelers, creators, and adventurers who want to capture every moment without worrying about storage. Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry, it provides fast and reliable backup for vacation photos, videos, and travel content while on the go.

• Ideal for storing and backing up travel photos, videos, drone footage, and holiday memories

• Fast transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2 for quick file access and backups

• Pocket-sized and lightweight design, making it easy to slip into any backpack, carry-on, or camera bag

• Includes USB-C® to USB-A cable and USB-A to USB-C adapter for broad compatibility with laptops, tablets, smartphones, cameras, gaming devices, and more

• Perfect for creators and travelers who need extra storage without adding bulk to their journey

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus SD Memory Card

Designed for summer travel and adventure photography, the Kingston Canvas Go! Plus SD card is built to capture every moment in stunning 4K UHD quality—whether you’re exploring new cities, shooting landscapes, or recording fast-action memories on the go. It delivers reliable performance so you never miss a shot during your travels.

• Ideal for 4K UHD video recording and fast-action travel photography

• UHS-I U3 and Video Speed Class V30 for smooth, uninterrupted capture

• Available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities for extended trips and high-volume shooting

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston

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