Transitioning security from technology products to strategic enabler – Check Point

By Mr. Marco Eggerling, Field CISO, Evangelist at Check Point Software Technologies

Your CISO is under intense pressure. As business leaders, you’re focused on building shareholder value, driving growth, transforming operating models, differentiating with new digital services and experiences, and a lot more. You need to make sure the organization is fully compliant with the appropriate mandates and, of course, everyone needs to be sure departments are as protected as possible. It’s a big ask for security teams.

Depending on their context, the CISOs we talk to are liable to react in one of two ways. Some will be confident they have everything in place to facilitate these transformations. Others—the larger group—are likely to question if they have the right infrastructure, or the budget, to secure it all.

Whatever the response, let’s be in no doubt that this shouldn’t be a technical conversation about endpoints or appliances. Like you, your CISOs are focused on KPIs, operational efficiencies, and cyber resilience. And their chief pain points are around modernization, evolving regulations, and aligning security to business strategy. At this level, the tech rarely gets on the agenda.

This is an important point. All too often, security vendors and solution providers are more comfortable operating “in the basement,” focusing on delivering siloed solutions. Best of breed or not, we’ve all got to recognize the world’s moved on.

All organizations face a host of serious challenges right now—as well as a range of exciting opportunities, too. Talking about firewalls or endpoint protection won’t help you—or your

security teams—tackle the first or realize the second.

Plus, a recent Gartner survey found C-suite and boards are now less confident that their security leaders can deliver on their key business priorities. If that’s you, product conversations with your vendors definitely don’t help—and your teams need help.

Security needs to be a strategic discussion. It’s no longer just about providing a robust defense. Providers need to engage with the business, on business issues, and show how our industry can help your CISOs go beyond protection and facilitate and accelerate transformation across their organizations.

The digital imperative

From retail banks and insurance companies to government agencies and auto-makers, digital transformation is reshaping markets. Evolving data products, agile digital ecosystems, and new cloud-based operating models are being planned and adopted across sectors. Surveys tell us that 71% of businesses are increasing revenue through digital transformation. And, of course, we’re only at the beginning of the AI wave.

Expectations around AI are sky-high. 92 percent of tech leaders expect AI to be adopted in their organization in 2025 (more than any other technology). But confidence around security is anything but certain.

Organizations face multiple (known and unknown) security challenges as they experiment with and adopt generative AI applications and build out their large language models. In one study, 43 percent of cyber security professionals said their companies were concerned about data leakage as staff increasingly use generative AI. And 42 percent weren’t sure if any staff were accessing generative AI sites or what they were doing on them. It’s not quite the ‘wild west,’ but it’s close.

One thing’s for sure, digital transformation was already broadening the attack surface. AI has just made it that much larger.

Size is just one of the issues—another is complexity. The infrastructure driving digital transformations is intricate. Legacy on-premises, cloud, edge, and hybrid environments are all part of the mix. Plus, depending on the industry, every CISO will need to be aware of and address a whole bunch of regulations. Moreover, those regulations continue to evolve, with some of the latest including DORA in financial services, NIS2 in critical infrastructure, the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act, FISMA in the U.S., etc.

With competing priorities and finite budgets, it’s fair to say that your CISOs are limited in what they can do. Even if this wasn’t the case, there’s still the issue of the shortage of skilled cyber security professionals—which is not something that can be easily overcome in the short term. Everything considered, there’s a lot of reasons to keep security chiefs awake at night.

Time to change the conversation?

With a different perspective on security, and with more strategic support from the vendor community, many of these dilemmas can be addressed in a very pragmatic way. As I’ve already touched on, viewing security as purely a defensive measure is to miss its very real ability to accelerate transformation.

Think of the earlier GenAI example. With governance and practical measures in place to solve the data leakage issue, teams across your organization can very quickly adopt (and get value from) their copilots and virtual assistants.

In the same way, it’s possible to accelerate the roll-out of new digital apps and services. While the move to cloud can be accelerated if your boardrooms, shareholders, and regulators are confident that cyber risks can be appropriately managed. The list goes on.

Suddenly, security (or more accurately, cyber resilience) becomes a cornerstone of digital transformation—something that actually delivers growth. This also means CISOs can attach a value to it (rather than a cost). Which often helps unlock additional budget and/or resource.

Moving from secure to cyber resilient

Right now, business models are almost uniformly reliant on digital technology. Disruption here seriously impacts operations and revenue. While the financial toll of a cyberattack varies, a recent report cited an average cost of $4.76 million per incident, without even considering the longer-term reputational impacts.

Traditional security strategies often focus on proactively identifying and mitigating threats. So we need to change the conversation here, too—and focus on cyber resilience.

Achieving true cyber resilience means adopting a more holistic approach. It’s not just about preventing incidents but about ensuring that, when disruptions happen, the organization can quickly recover and maintain operational continuity. A key metric for assessing resilience is Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR)—knowing how quickly systems can return to full functionality is crucial for understanding an organization’s cyber resilience level.

Cyber resilience requires embedding security into every layer of a digital enterprise. This holistic integration doesn’t just protect against cyber threats—it enables faster regulatory compliance, increases operational flexibility, and builds the confidence needed to drive innovation. Security woven into the fabric of every workflow supports this agility, allowing it to grow alongside other workstreams from the outset. And it becomes a simpler task to align security with business goals.

The platform for success?

So, how can a business become truly cyber resilient? Your CISOs already face significant complexity and budget constraints. For them, an ideal solution must be simple, cost-effective, and integrated. Here, a platform approach offers a streamlined path to resilience. For example, Check Point’s fully integrated platform provides next-generation security capabilities while leveraging the latest AI tools to sharpen a business’s competitive edge and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

A platform approach takes out the complexity. As all senior leaders know, managing a multi-vendor ecosystem of security solutions isn’t just complex—it’s costly. Platforms significantly reduce operational costs and improve total cost of ownership (TCO). Moreover, a fully integrated platform can automate security management and free up precious resources—helping overcome staffing problems when cyber security skills are in short supply.

Depending on the technology, a platform can establish cyber resilience that adapts to a changing threat landscape. For instance, Check Point includes industry-leading AI-powered Threat Intelligence that supports a proactive security posture. Its enablement of a Zero Trust architecture increases visibility and limits insider threats. Plus, it comes with managed security services that give companies the tools and insights to remain on the front foot in defense of known and unknown attacks.

Final thought

Complex digital ecosystems, evolving regulatory demands, and the need to innovate in the face of digital-first disruptors. Life isn’t straightforward for senior security leaders. And it’s not made any easier by today’s fragmented security estates, isolated point products, and lack of oversight—which has left many organizations struggling to build the secure foundations for ongoing digital transformation.

If, as the Gartner survey suggests, C-suite and boards are less confident their security teams can deliver on business priorities, it’s incumbent on our industry as a whole to refine its approach, address business problems, and deliver real business outcomes.

If we all start thinking and acting more strategically—and address cyber resilience in a more holistic way—we’ll get there. And when we do, it becomes clear that security is more than a protective shield. Done right, it’s the strategic enabler that builds trust, supports innovation, and drives growth. Right across the organization.

