Transforming Customer Experience for Indian MSMEs Vertex Global Services Partners with MSME Business Forum India

- Advertisement -

PM Narendra Modi government’s various initiatives and schemes for MSMEs and SMEs sector including ASPIRE, PMS etc. have bolstered India’s MSME landscape. With over 6.30 crore Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) enterprises, the sector has emerged as a highly active and innovative sector of the Indian economy. These initiatives are nurturing entrepreneurship and creating self-employment opportunities at lower capital costs. In its endeavour to further strengthen the transformation and the mission of #LocalToGlobal, the world’s fastest-growing mid-size contact center Vertex Global Services has partnered with the MSME Business Forum. The company is also going to offer its world-class BPO solutions for seamless customer experience to over 10,000 MSMEs in the next 3 years.

This will foster enhanced customer experience for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India while also addressing the challenges faced by the enterprises of hiring international players. Vertex Global Services will be the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) for MSME Business Forum providing an omnichannel customer experience. This collaboration seeks to empower these businesses by providing them with enhanced tools and resources and industry-ready youth to serve their customers better, ultimately boosting growth and sustainability within the MSME sector.

This initiative aims to tackle the growing demand for specialized expertise and deliver tailored BPO solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Key benefits include reallocating resources towards business development and innovative practices, all while reducing overhead costs. By outsourcing non-core functions, these startups enable companies to concentrate on their primary competencies, ultimately boosting overall efficiency and productivity. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the global market, this strategic approach signifies a promising trend in the evolution of the BPO sector, positioning it as a vital player in driving growth and operational success for SMEs.

Mr. Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO of Vertex Group

Mr. Gagan Arora, Founder & CEO of Vertex Group said, ” In today’s digital era, companies can further elevate their customer service experience by integrating call centers into their operations. By leveraging Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, MSMEs can achieve significant cost savings, scalability, and flexibility and further eliminate the CX bottlenecks. Vertex Global Services aims to not only enhance customer experience but also mitigate risks, ultimately positioning the sector to gain a competitive edge and foster sustainable business growth. This partnership can provide extra mileage to the new age startups and businesses by adding value and ensuring affordability. “

Mr. Arora added that call centers not only provide immediate support to customers, resolving queries efficiently, but they also gather valuable feedback that can drive improvement and innovation. This combination of enhancing customer experience and streamlining communication allows businesses and startups to focus on their core mission & vision while ensuring their clients feel valued and heard.

Founded in 2016 by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Gagan Arora, Vertex Global Services has emerged as the fastest-growing BPM player. The company stands out for its unique offering of language proficiency training in over 40 international and regional languages. They are making significant strides in the global market, currently operating in seven countries: United States, United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Nepal, UAE and Nigeria. The company is ranked 19th amongst the “Top 50 Innovative Companies” worldwide and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including “Best Company of the Year 2020” for 3 years in a row, “Best Place to Work”, “Hi-Tech Leading Companies to Watch”, and “Fastest Growing BPO Company in India 2021”.

Mr. Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director of Development at MSME Business Forum India

Mr. Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director of Development at MSME Business Forum India says, “Driven by our mission to bridge and empower the MSME sector, I am elated to announce this partnership. Recognizing the pivotal role of BPO solutions for MSMEs we are committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the profitability of MSMEs and SMEs. I believe that this partnership is set to make a meaningful difference in the lives of entrepreneurs and the overall economy.”

MSME Business Forum India is the prominent network hub for erstwhile corporate executives, investors, and industry experts focused on driving business growth, it provides technical support and assistance through effective and efﬁcient service collaboration by category experts. The forum goes beyond financial support and focuses on several key areas, including fundraising for MSME IPOs, government scheme navigation, trade finance structuring, and IT solutions, while also addressing compliance-related matters. To help businesses thrive in an increasingly challenging economic environment, it offers important resources in human resources and training, legal assistance, marketing and branding, International JV/Tie-Ups/ and export promotions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertex Global Services

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 146