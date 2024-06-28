TPV technology to further solidify AOC’s position as the No.1 gaming monitor brand in India

- Advertisement -

TPV Technology Limited, one of the world’s largest LCD manufacturers, has announced that it is further solidifying AOC’s position as the number one gaming monitor brand in India. Creative Newtech Limited, the authorized distributor for TPV Technology Limited, will strategically expand AOC monitor distribution across key metro areas, as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat markets, thereby extending TPV Technologies’ aggressive reach of AOC professional and gaming monitors across the western part of India.

According to the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker Report: Gaming Monitor 2023Q4 (≥144Hz), TPV’s dedicated gaming brand, AGON by AOC, was the world’s No.1 gaming monitor brand. The report placed AOC at the forefront of delivering exceptional gaming experiences to enthusiasts worldwide, as they are uniquely designed for gamers to experience smooth gameplay. This means they won’t miss any frame, even in the most action-packed games.

The monitors industry is experiencing substantial growth in the Indian market, particularly in the gaming segment, forecasted to reach more than USD 10 million by 2031. TPV Technology is poised to capitalize on this opportunity and aims to increase its presence across all the key retail chains in India. Recently, TPV Technology redesigned its distribution strategy, leveraging Creative Newtech Limited’s extensive channel network to distribute AOC’s diverse range of monitors including popular models such as the AOC Gaming 24G2Z, CU34G3S, C32G2E, 24G4 and 27G4. AOC’s Gaming monitors sizes start from 24-inch to 34-inch, at 180 hz to 360 hz Full HD, FreeSync, Ultra Narrow Border Gaming Monitor, among others.

Ms. Carol Anne Dias, Managing Director, TPV Technology – AOC & Philips Monitors

Commenting on the same, Ms. Carol Anne Dias, Managing Director, TPV Technology – AOC & Philips Monitors said, “AOC boasts a rich gaming legacy as the world’s top gaming monitor brand. Our dedication lies in delivering state-of-the-art technology, to support the gaming community. Our focus on innovation has helped us maintain our leadership position and provide gamers with the necessary tools they need to succeed.”

AOC’s diverse monitor lineup caters to every need and budget, from casual gamers to professional e-sports players. The portfolio includes budget-friendly options with impressive specs and high-end gaming monitors featuring the latest technology, ensuring there is something for everyone. With high-performing and high-quality products tailored to gamers’ specific needs, the AOC AGON monitor lineup offers Indian gamers a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Some of the advanced technologies that come with AOC’s complete array of professional and gaming monitor ranges include:

Sharp Resolutions: From Full HD to ultra-high resolutions for stunning clarity.

Fast Refresh Rates & Response Times: Ensuring smooth visuals and minimal blurring, ideal for fast-paced content and gaming.

Adaptive Sync: Synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate with the graphics card for seamless visuals (select models).

Low Blue Light Modes: Reducing eye strain for extended viewing sessions.

Flicker-Free Technology: Minimizing screen flicker for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Ergonomic Stands: Adjustable for tilt, swivel, and height to promote comfortable posture.

Mr. Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director at Creative Newtech Ltd

Commenting on this development, Mr. Ketan Patel, Managing Director, Creative Newtech said, “We are excited and proud of our association with TPV Technology Limited, as it aligns with our strategy to strengthen our gaming products portfolio. As their distribution partner, we are proud of the significant strides we are making together to be at the forefront of this expansion, and to strategically enhance the penetration of AOC professional and gaming monitors across Maharashtra and Gujarat markets.

To capture the increasing demand for monitors, particularly in the gaming segment, we shall leverage our extensive channel network to bring AOC’s diverse range of monitors more effectively. Together, we are set to redefine the gaming monitor landscape in India, ensuring that AOC continues to lead the market with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance.

We are optimistic about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead. Our strategic initiatives and strong partnerships position us well to meet the growing demand for high-quality gaming monitors in India. We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and success, providing our customers with the best-in-class products and services.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TPV technology

