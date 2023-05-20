TPV recently launched an interactive panel in the professional display segment; plans to open studio in Gurugram

- Advertisement - -

TPV is one of the world’s leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, TPV Technology, shared his valuable inputs on the latest technologies and the future of the display market.

How do you position your brand in the Indian market & what kind of products are you offering?

We have monitor business for both AOC & Phillips. As per the recent IDC report, we have secured the number 1 spot as the world’s leading gaming monitor brand. We aim to replicate this success in the Indian market as well. Our gaming monitors are going to be one of the key focus areas wherein for Phillips, we will be focusing on the B2B side of it and technology advancement. Apart from monitors, we are also focusing on display solutions which we call the PPDS, which we will be launching soon. We also want to have a reasonable market share in all the segments that we operate in.

How do you see the opportunities for the gaming market in India?

We offer a range that caters to all segments. We have entry-level gaming to high-end gaming. The market is ever evolving, and people start with mobile gaming and gradually move on to console gaming. The moment they get deeper into serious gaming, people start looking for the latest technologically advanced monitors. It is happening in developed markets and will follow in India soon.

What are your strategies to withstand the competition in the market?

Our professional displays are mostly B2B where we have a very good product line with minimum downtime. We offer excellent after-sales service which is of international standard. We also launched an interactive panel in the professional display segment in India three months back which has received very good feedback. We are competing well with other renowned brands in the market.

What kind of solutions are you providing?

Currently, the system integration provides the solution with our hardware.

How is your distribution business performing and how do you motivate your partners?

Distribution plays a very pivotal part indeed. If your product is not distributed well, you will not succeed. Our products are available on all the online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. We strategize our distribution according to the requirement of a particular territory. We have offline distributors from South & West India, in the North we have micro-distribution. We are available on all the prominent channels offline & online.

The biggest motivation for the distributor is that the business has to be profitable to them. The distributor must have faith in the company and its products, we have credibility in the market which restores the faith of our distributors in us. Our distributors get good market revenue which keeps them motivated to work with us. Our communication & engagement is excellent with our distributors.

What changes & opportunities are you witnessing in the Indian market?

With digitisation, the Indian market has changed enormously. The telecom penetration has fuelled growth for OTT, digitisation, and there have been various initiatives which have been introduced by the Government of India. India is one of the biggest & the most economical market for data and this has helped the market to evolve. The Indian economy is largely consumption based, hence it is relatively stable.

What is your message to our viewers?

The distribution should keep supporting the business and we will make sure that we won’t let them down. As a brand, we will always stay trustworthy and transparent with them in our policies. We will always be performing to the best of our abilities for our customers and partners.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.