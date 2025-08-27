TP-Link’s SolutionX Partner Program – Empowering Partners with Growth, Recognition, and Exclusive Benefits for a Stronger Ecosystem

- Advertisement -

TP-Link, Headquartered in the United States, is a global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products, consistently ranked as the world’s top provider of Wi-Fi devices.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting India, TP-Link India shares insights on the SolutionX Partner Program, its vision, benefits, and industry impact.

Could you tell us about TP-Link’s SolutionX Partner Program?

The SolutionX Partner Program is something we had been planning for a long time, and it is now a reality. Essentially, it is a tier-based partner program designed to bring structure and focus to our project business with partners. While many partners were already engaged in projects with TP-Link, we wanted to organize this ecosystem so that they deliver in a more systematic and focused manner.

The program is not just about year-end rebates—which of course are part of it—but comes with a host of other benefits such as dedicated technical managers, sales relationship managers, certification opportunities, discounted demo kits (NFR units), and priority technical support. It is our way of assuring partners that TP-Link is fully committed to supporting them in every step of their business journey.

What makes the SolutionX Partner Program unique compared to other partner initiatives?

What makes it stand out is the ecosystem approach we have built around it. Beyond rebates, we provide partners with continuous handholding—whether it’s through technical training, certification, demo kits, or even branding opportunities.

For example, once the program matures, partners delivering on their commitments will have their names featured on our website. Imagine a partner walking into a customer meeting and proudly showcasing that they are a recognized SolutionX Partner listed by TP-Link—it’s a badge of credibility that strengthens their market position.

Moreover, in its very first year, we introduced an exciting incentive—partners achieving set revenue milestones within five months will get the opportunity to attend CES in Las Vegas, the world’s biggest consumer electronics show. Initially, we had thought of doing this in the second year, but the excitement around SolutionX pushed us to introduce it right away.

TP-Link also hosted a SolutionX Summit. Can you share more about this exclusive event?

The SolutionX Summit is one of the highlights of this initiative. Unlike a general partner event, this summit is exclusively for SolutionX partners. The idea is to create a premium, closed-door experience where only those who have signed up as SolutionX partners, irrespective of their tier, are invited.

The event goes beyond product showcases—it includes industry speakers, knowledge-sharing sessions, and networking opportunities. It’s a gala event in every sense, offering a richer experience compared to regular partner gatherings. The feedback has been excellent, and partners are truly motivated. With the CES scheme and additional rebates, the enthusiasm has only doubled.

We have already conducted the summit in Mumbai and Delhi, and are now moving to Bangalore and Kolkata, covering all major zones. Our SolutionX partners span across the country—from Srinagar to Nagercoil and Guwahati—and this summit serves as a common ground to connect, engage, and grow together.

The program began with SMBs – how has it expanded since?

When we launched SolutionX, it was primarily aimed at the SMB segment under the Enterprise BU. However, seeing the overwhelming response, we quickly extended it to cover the consumer side of the business as well.

TP-Link has a wide portfolio, including surveillance solutions and consumer networking, both of which involve working with strong SIs (System Integrators) who bring in large-scale projects. With the inclusion of these verticals, SolutionX has now become a truly comprehensive partner program spanning across SMB, enterprise, surveillance, and consumer solutions.

How do certifications and technical readiness strengthen this program?

For us, it is important that our partners are not just selling solutions but are also technically strong to deploy and support them. It also means that our tech teams are battle ready and can resolve issues of clients at a speed that is much needed in today’ fast pace world, hence its one of the mandatory requirements of our certification program.

For example, in the enterprise space, we have the Omada Certified Network Associate certification that covers wireless, switching, and routing. Similarly, in surveillance, we have the VIGI Certified Surveillance Associate (VCSA) program.

In addition, we provide discounted demo kits (NFR units) to SolutionX partners so that they can showcase live demonstrations to their customers. Combine this with dedicated technical managers and priority support, and partners are fully equipped to deliver quality solutions.

How has the industry, particularly distributors and partners, responded to SolutionX?

The response has been tremendously positive. Partners are excited because the program not only gives them financial benefits but also elevates their brand positioning and technical capabilities. The CES incentive, in particular, has generated great excitement.

Our distributors, while not directly a part of the program, are playing an important role as facilitators. They are helping us engage with partners, encouraging them to sign up, and ensuring they meet their targets. The enthusiasm across the ecosystem—from TP-Link teams to distributors to partners—has been infectious.

What’s your long-term vision for the SolutionX Partner Program?

The vision is clear—to make SolutionX a long-term, sustainable program that continuously creates value for partners. We want SolutionX to be synonymous with trust, growth, and opportunity in the networking and surveillance industry.

We are already seeing encouraging results in the first year, and we plan to strengthen it further with more exclusive benefits, advanced certifications, larger-scale summits, and enhanced recognition for partners.

Ultimately, our goal is simple: to grow together with our partners and create a robust ecosystem where everyone wins.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

