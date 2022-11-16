TP-Link’s Complete WiFi 7 Networking Solutions Lineup for Homes and Enterprises

- Advertisement - -

TP-Link unveils new WiFi 7 routers, Deco products, Omada EAPs, and Aginet products for ISP markets to cover all usage scenarios. Additionally, TP-Link’s new HomeShield 3.0 provides more reliable and smarter network solutions.

Redefining TP-Link WiFi 7 Routers: Continuing the top performance of the Archer series, WiFi 7 routers bring unprecedented experiences to homes. Three WiFi 7 routers were unveiled at the event. Among them, Archer BE900 has quad-band 24 Gbps WiFi 7 speeds and comes with a brand-new design—totally reimagined from previous routers.

Archer BE800 and Archer BE550: Archer BE800 is a tri-band WiFi 7 router with up to 19 Gbps WiFi, equipped with a LED screen, two 10G ports and four 2.5G ports, and is EasyMesh-compatible. Archer BE550 is another tri-band WiFi 7 router but with speeds up to 9.3 Gbps, five 2.5G ports, and is EasyMesh-compatible.

Archer GE800, aBE19000 Tri-Band WiFi 7 Gaming Router: Archer GE800 is TP-Link’s first WiFi 7 gaming router with true 10G. This tri-band WiFi 7 gaming router delivers speeds over 18 Gbps. GE800 is powered by the latest powerful CPU and WiFi chipset, providing enough performance for the most intense gaming networks. GE800 is also equipped with two 10G ports and two 2.5G ports to meet the needs of multi-gig entertainment like gaming, 8K AR/VR, and home NAS setups.

Whole Home Multi-Gig Mesh WiFi – Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi 7 System: Deco always promotes high-quality lifestyles with its powerful networking solutions. The line covers every scenario from indoors to outdoors and provides multi-gig Ethernet access, fiber service access, 5G/4G/3G mobile access, and DSL access to meet different ISP service needs. Deco BE65 is another WiFi 7 Mesh with tri-band 11 Gbps WiFi 7 speeds and four 2.5G ports. While Deco BE85 is a WiFi 7 Mesh with tri-band 22 Gbps WiFi 7 speeds and two 10G ports.

Smart Security Enhances WiFi 7 for Smart Living – HomeShield 3.0: With WiFi 7’s coming, TP-Link’s security software HomeShield has updated to 3.0, adding more features and 2 exclusive apps for comprehensive protection. With HomeShield, managing your family’s internet has never been easier.

Aginet Products for Internet Services Providers: Dedicated to the ISPs, TP-Link launched Aginet 5G WiFi 7 router and XGS-PON WiFi 7 router were introduced. Tapping into the power of 5G, we’re combining WiFi 7 with 5G technology to accelerate speeds. TP-Link also made major innovations in XGS-PON products, taking the lead in combining WiFi 7 technology with XGS-PON technology, which is the road to future networking.

Omada Enterprise WiFi: TP-Link Omada has always been committed to providing SMB and enterprise clients with safe and reliable networking solutions. To further address customers’ demands, TP-Link will launch the brand-new WiFi 7 access points — Omada EAP780 and Omada EAP770.

