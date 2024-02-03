TP-Link Transforming Connectivity and Empowering Everyday Lives Globally

- Advertisement - -

Established in 1996, TP-Link stands as a renowned global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, seamlessly integrated into the fabric of daily life. IDC ranks TP-Link as the No. 1 Wi-Fi device provider for 12 consecutive years*, catering to over 170 countries and impacting billions of lives worldwide. TP-Link has built a legacy of delivering stability, performance, and exceptional value. With a diverse product portfolio, the company addresses the networking needs of individuals across the globe, ensuring connectivity that is reliable and efficient. As the connected lifestyle evolves, TP-Link is at the forefront of expansion to not only meet but exceed the demands of tomorrow. With a commitment to innovate and a proven track record, TP-Link continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global connectivity.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO, TP-Link India

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO, TP-Link India, shared TP-Link’s product portfolio, articulating the brand’s visions and ideas. The discussion highlighted TP-Link’s commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity. At TP-Link we keep Trust as the most important factor, our Make in India initiative begins with a focus on India, and with a long-term vision of servicing globally.

Kindly brief us about your role at TP-Link and how you want to take the brand to next level.

My Role @ TP-Link is to implement strategies to drive the company’s growth, manage resources, and fostering collaboration among all teams.

TP-Link is well-recognized and widely accepted as the Market leader in Consumer category and we plan to take the brand to higher level for our enterprise-grade solutions.

Considering the same we will enhance our product portfolio with new innovations, increase customer focus, explore new markets and opportunities for expansion, develop partnerships or collaborations to extend the brand’s reach and enhance the brand’s image through targeted marketing campaigns.

Most importantly to instil confidence in our potential target customers and ensure our commitment to the MII program by March 2024 we will manufacture 75% of our existing product range in India

What are the new solutions that have come into the industry?

The industry demands stable and secure solutions, along with ease of manageability. TP-Link Omada Pro offers super product performance with scalability, high security, and cloud-based features, enabling remote manageability and optimizing solutions with a simple click.

How do you see the opportunity in the market?

India is a rapidly growing market for technology, fueled by government policies on digitization and privacy. This creates significant opportunities for us to thrive in the evolving landscape.

What is your take on Make in India?

Currently, we manufacture through our EMS partner, Pacific Cyber Technology in Daman. This includes a variety of products, from wireless routers to switches and camera solutions, aligning with the Make in India initiative.

The “Make in India” initiative is an ambitious campaign launched by the Government of India with the aim of encouraging domestic manufacturing, boosting economic growth, and creating job opportunities within the country.

Our long-term vision for MII is to establish our own manufacturing facility, producing 100% of our products in India with the goal of exporting them to the Asia Pacific region.

What new solutions are you bringing into the solutions market?

We offer physical security solutions, such as IP-based cameras for corporate sectors, and within Omada Pro, a secure wired and wireless Sdn solution with features like WD, IPS, and packet solutions, ensuring a comprehensive network security approach.

What is your vision for TP-Link?

TP-Link has been ranked No.1 in wired and wireless LAN for the 12 Consecutive years. Our vision is to innovate further and scale up to offer solutions to the top end of the customer pyramid as with our Layer 3 Switching, Omada Pro, and Surveillance product portfolio being recently launched in India. We are expanding our partner and customer base significantly and plan to focus on verticalization, investing in manpower to target segments like Education, Hospitality, and BFSI vertical.

What is your message to the customers?

The future holds exciting opportunities, and we are enthusiastic about the potential for mutual growth. Our upcoming product releases, marketing initiatives, and collaborative ventures are designed to empower you and drive success in your markets. We look forward to your continued support and faith in TP-Link.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

