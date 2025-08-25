TP-Link Strengthens Channel Bonds with Exclusive Partner Trip to Portugal

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TP-Link, a global leader in networking solutions and subsidiary of US headquartered TP-Link Systems Inc., recently organized an exclusive partner reward trip to Portugal’s iconic cities Lisbon and Porto as part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating and strengthening partner relationships. The memorable journey brought together TP-Link’s business partners from across the country, fostering camaraderie, collaboration, and joy beyond business.

The trip offered a host of unforgettable experiences, from exploring Lisbon’s historic charm to immersing in Porto’s vibrant culture. A special highlight was the flag-hoisting ceremony held in Lisbon to mark India’s 79th Independence Day, symbolizing pride, unity, and the strong spirit of partnership that defines TP-Link’s channel ecosystem.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO and Managing Director, TP-Link India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO & MD, TP-Link India said, “At TP-Link, we consider our partners as extended family members who not only help us reach markets but also tirelessly act as our brand ambassadors. By organizing this trip with their families, we wanted to express our gratitude, energize our partners, and strengthen our bond with their loved ones.”

The trip received overwhelming appreciation from partners: Mr. Manish Taluka, RS Computer, Hyderabad said, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire TP-Link team for organizing such a memorable and enriching trip to Lisbon and Porto. It was truly an incredible experience filled with learning, connection, and unforgettable moments.”

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Air Network Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad shared, “My wife and I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the amazing trip you organized. Everything – from the seamless arrangements to the thoughtful experiences – was exceptional. The opportunity to connect with the TP-Link team and fellow participants in such a beautiful setting was both enjoyable and enriching.”

The Portugal trip truly embodied TP-Link’s ethos of partnership, trust, and growth together. As TP-Link continues to innovate and expand its presence, the company remains committed to celebrating and empowering its partners – the true driving force behind its success.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 116