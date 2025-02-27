Thursday, February 27, 2025
TP-Link Showcases New-age Software-Defined Networking at Tech Sabha 2025

TP-Link India part of US based TP-Link system a global provider of reliable networking devices, announced its high impact presence at the recently concluded Tech Sabha 2025 in Hyderabad – India’s premier e-governance conference. It presented its vision for New-age Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Omada that is helping organizations to ease out its network management.

Mr. Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting India

Mr. Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting India took the centerstage to highlight how advanced SDN solutions are transforming digital infrastructure for government initiatives across the country.

In his insightful presentation, he emphasized how TP-Link’s Omada ecosystem simplifies network management while enhancing performance, scalability, and security. This innovative approach ensures seamless connectivity for smart cities, digital classrooms, and e-governance platforms, aligning perfectly with India’s Digital Transformation goals. The Omada ecosystem further empowers the CIOs to enhance their team performance through single location infrastructure management.

TP-Link’s cutting-edge technologies, including centralized cloud management and AI-driven network optimization, were well-received by industry leaders and government officials attending the event. The company’s participation further reinforced its commitment to empowering public sector organizations with reliable, future-ready networking solutions.

“Tech Sabha serves as an excellent platform to demonstrate how organizations by choosing TP- Link’ Omada platform for their networking needs can rationalize their resources, both in terms of infrastructure and manpower as well as easily scale their operations with ease, said Mr. Satheesan. He further added “We are excited to contribute to India’s digital journey with innovations that truly make a difference.

