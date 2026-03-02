TP-Link Secures BIS-ER01 Certification for VIGI C340 and VIGI C440, Strengthening Its Surveillance Portfolio in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TP-Link has achieved a significant milestone with the grant of the much-awaited BIS-ER01 certification for its advanced surveillance models – VIGI C340 and VIGI C440. This certification reinforces TP-Link’s commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and reliable security solutions for the Indian market.

The VIGI C340 4MP Outdoor Full-Color Bullet Network Camera is designed for robust outdoor surveillance, offering 4MP super-high definition clarity and 24-hour full-color monitoring, even in low-light conditions. Equipped with human and vehicle classification, smart detection features, active defense with sound and light alerts, and two-way audio, the camera ensures proactive and intelligent security management. With H.265+ compression, Smart Video Enhancement technologies (Smart IR, WDR, 3D DNR, Night Vision), IP67 waterproof protection, and flexible power options (PoE/12V DC), the VIGI C340 delivers powerful performance for demanding environments.

Meanwhile, the VIGI C440 4MP Full-Color Turret Network Camera combines ultra-high definition clarity with smart detection capabilities, including motion detection, line-crossing, area intrusion, and video tampering alerts. Featuring 24-hour full-color imaging, H.265+ smart coding, dual power supply options, and seamless remote monitoring through the VIGI app, the C440 ensures efficient and user-friendly surveillance management.

With BIS-ER01 certification now in place, TP-Link further strengthens its position in India’s growing security and surveillance market, offering advanced, intelligent, and compliant solutions tailored for modern monitoring needs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 91