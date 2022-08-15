TP-LINK Releases MADE IN INDIA Products on the Independence Day!

- Advertisement - -

TP-Link India, a global leader in Wired and Wireless Lan products, strengthens their commitment to serve India by releasing the first batch of Made in India products rolled out on 15th August 2022, India is a focused market for TP-Link and with this investment in local manufacturing, TP-Link will develop and manufacture products suited specially for India market. With presence in more than 170 countries serving a global audience, products made in India by TP-Link will be sold to other countries too.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. VP – SMB & Telecom at TP-Link India

“When you make a commitment you create hope, but when you keep your commitment you create Trust. At TP-Link we keep Trust as the most important factor, our Make in India initiative begins with a focus with India, and with a long term vision of servicing globally,” said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Sr. Vice President – SMB & Telco.

TP-Link is consistently ranked No. 1 provider of Wi-Fi devices* for 11 consecutive years by analyst firm IDC. To maintain the product standards, we allocate huge investments in R&D to improvise the product quality and meet the prescribed standards. Product compliance and high product quality are general practice which we follow at TP-Link and make sure the product delivered to our customers is of the highest quality.

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President at TP-Link India

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President – SoHo Sales, quoted, “The Make in India initiative will ensure our partners with regular supply of a wide range of products in India and also empower them to boost their business.” We express our gratitude towards our channel partners for Trusting us over the past decade and will continue to add more products in India.

