TP-Link Recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 6th Consecutive Year

TP-Link® has been placed as a Niche Player in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the sixth consecutive year for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.*

By maintaining our position in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for six consecutive years, we see this as underscoring our dedication to long-term excellence and customer satisfaction. With a focus on customer-centricity, TP-Link Omada continues to enhance its pre- and after-sales services, including dedicated Omada support via hotline, email and live chat, localization support teams, and the official Omada Community. TP-Link Omada also provides extensive training and support resources, such as OCNA, OCNP, and the SolutionX Partner Program, to empower clients.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director, TP-Link India.

“We at TP-Link strive towards bringing advancement in technology along with increase in ease of use and Omada Pro is our solution which encapsulates all of these and much more said,” Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Director TP-Link India.

Driven by a commitment to technological advancement, TP-Link boasts a team of over 2,600 R&D staff and more than 100 labs with rigorous testing standards. This ensures the delivery of ultra-reliable AI-driven and cloud-based technologies to clients. TP-Link Omada’s latest innovations include cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology featuring Multi-Link Operation, 320 MHz Channel, and Multi-RU, as well as Intelligent Antennas for more concentrated and dynamic signal coverage. Moreover, Omada offers DPI to manage devices’ internet behavior and WIPS/WIDS to enhance wireless security 24/7. Omada’s diverse product portfolio is tailored to meet the needs of businesses across all sizes and industries. Our offerings include the Omada Series, designed specifically for SMB clients, featuring a comprehensive range of products such as Omada APs, switches, routers, controllers, and accessories. We also offer the Omada Pro Series for enterprise vertical industry clients, which includes advanced solutions like Omada Pro APs, routers, switches, and controllers. These product lines are equipped with future-proof technologies to ensure scalability and performance, meeting the demands of today’s dynamic business environments.

