TP-Link Ranks as World’s No.1 Wi-Fi Products Provider for 11 Years

- Advertisement - -

TP-Link, for 11 consecutive years, has been ranked as the No. 1 global provider of WLAN devices with a 17.8% global market share (Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker, Q4 2021). This achievement comes from the support of every TP-Link customer and partner, as well as the effort of all TP-Link employees.

With 26 years of continuous development, TP-Link is now expanding from consumer and enterprise networks to new markets such as ISP networks, video surveillance, and consumer electronics. Our products are available in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than 1.7 billion users.

Our success stems from embracing globalization, maintaining product competitiveness, and integrating research, production, and sales. TP-Link is committed to creating easy-to-use and high-quality products to bring users a convenient life. Thanks to investing in emerging technologies and demanding product quality, TP-Link has received thousands of honors from around the world. TP-Link will continue to pursue excellence and explore the possibilities of the future. We will create a better TP-Link and build a better world for all.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.