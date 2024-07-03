TP-Link Powers the Future at APAC Enterprise Partner Summit 2024

- Advertisement -

TP-Link proudly hosted the highly anticipated APAC Enterprise Partner Summit 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). This prestigious event brought together 850+partners from 18 countries and regions, showcasing TP-Link’s commitment to leading the networking industry into the future. Under the theme of ‘Together Power the Future,’ the summit kicked off with an insightful opening speech by Mr. Brian Dong, Vice President of TP-Link Asia-Pacific.

The day was packed with engaging presentations and discussions, featuring industry leaders and experts. The summit also featured multiple tech leaders from different countries, covering topics such as PON Solutions, Bluetooth Location Services by Omada, optimizing Wi-Fi implementation in star hotels, and OmadaMAC-based LDPA Auth Solutions for MDU’s / Universities. Participants also explored smart solutions for residential buildings, Wi-Fi solutions for apartments in Japan, campus security in Singapore, and MAC-based LDAP authentication for universities. The day culminated with a new product launch by Omada and VIGI, showcasing TP-Link’s latest innovations in enterprise networking and surveillance.

Mr. Lynn Wang, MD & CEO, of TP-Link India & SAARC

Following the APAC Summit, TP-Link India & SAARC Partner Recognition 2024 was held on June 29, 2024, at A-One The Royal Cruise Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand. Mr. Lynn Wang, MD & CEO, of TP-Link India & SAARC kick-started the ceremony with his welcome speech and celebrated the achievements and contributions of over 90 valued partners, providing a platform for networking and collaboration.

A Vision for the Future: The two-day event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Lynn Wang, emphasizing TP-Link’s vision for the future and its commitment to empowering partners and customers through innovative networking solutions. Both events underscored TP-Link’s vision for the future of networking and surveillance technologies while providing valuable networking opportunities for industry associates. The combination of the large-scale APAC summit and the more intimate partner recognition ceremony demonstrated TP-Link’s commitment to both technological advancement and strong partner relationships in the region.

