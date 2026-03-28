TP-Link Plans Deeper Push into Enterprise Networking and Cloud-Managed Solutions, and T2 & T3 Cities

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In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO and MD – TP-Link India Pvt Ltd, shares about their latest solutions, market strategy and vision.

How did TP-Link fare in 2025 and what new products have you launched recently?

2025 has been a strong and strategically significant year for TP-Link India. We focused on strengthening our leadership across consumer networking, enterprise solutions, and smart home ecosystems.

We expanded our Wi-Fi 7 Dual Band portfolio, including next-generation routers such as the Archer series and advanced Mesh solutions under Deco. In IoT, we accelerated the growth of Tapo smart home products, including smart security cameras, robot vacuum cleaners, and intelligent LED lighting solutions. On the enterprise side, Omada SDN solutions continued to gain strong traction across SMBs and large deployments.

Our approach has been to consistently bring future-ready technology to Indian consumers and enterprises at accessible price points.

What are the latest market and technology trends in the networking space in India?

India’s networking market is undergoing rapid transformation driven by:

• Rising broadband penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

• Growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7

• Increased adoption of Mesh networking

• Smart home ecosystem expansion

• Strong demand for enterprise-grade cloud-managed solutions

Consumers today expect seamless connectivity across multiple devices, while enterprises demand scalable, secure, and centrally managed networking infrastructure. The shift toward AI-driven network management and multi-gig connectivity is also accelerating.

India is no longer a price-driven market aloneit is becoming a performance-driven market.

What are TP-Link’s Focus Segments and how are you doing in the Enterprise segment?

TP-Link India operates across three major verticals:

• Consumer Networking (SOHO)

• Smart Home (Tapo)

• Enterprise Networking (Omada & VIGI)

While consumer networking remains a strong pillar, we are significantly strengthening our enterprise presence. The Omada platform is witnessing strong adoption among system integrators, hospitality chains, educational institutions, and corporate offices.

We are investing in partner enablement, technical training, and localized support to accelerate enterprise growth. The enterprise segment is a key strategic focus area for us going forward.

How is your ‘Make in India’ program progressing?

Our ‘Make in India’ initiative continues to progress positively. Local manufacturing has enhanced our supply chain efficiency, reduced lead times, and strengthened our ability to respond to market demand.

Beyond cost optimization, the initiative reinforces our long-term commitment to India. We see India not only as a key market but also as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for the future.

How important is the supply channel and how do you motivate channel partners?

Our channel ecosystem is the backbone of TP-Link India’s success.

We work closely with distributors, system integrators, and retail partners through:

• Regular technical training programs

• Partner incentive schemes

• Marketing support initiatives

• On-ground engagement events

We believe in long-term relationships rather than transactional partnerships. Our focus is to enable partners with the right products, margins, and support systems to grow sustainably.

What are your plans for FY2026–27 in terms of launches, expansion, and revenue?

For FY2026–27, our strategy is centered around three pillars:

1. Expansion of Wi-Fi 7 Dual Band and multi-gig product portfolios

2. Stronger push in Enterprise networking and cloud-managed solutions

3. Deeper penetration in Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets

We will continue to invest in innovation, local manufacturing, and channel expansion. Our goal is not just revenue growth but also strengthening TP-Link’s position as a technology leader in India’s connectivity ecosystem.

India remains one of our fastest-growing markets, and we are confident about sustained double-digit growth in the coming fiscal year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

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