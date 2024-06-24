TP-Link Organizes Unite 3.0 – An exclusive Hands-on Experience Event at Crowne Plaza, Delhi

- Advertisement -

TP-Link Corporation Group (TP-Link), a global leader in high quality networking products, organizes UNITE 3.0, an exclusive hands-on experience with the VIGI SURVELIUANCE SOLUTION at Crowne Plaza, Delhi. TP-Link provides a great unique opportunity for hands-on education and experience in surveillance and a great experience for preview of VIGI’s latest products and the cutting-edge technologies that it offers in the security and surveillance. The Q&A session will allow the people to understand more about the surveillance industry.

TP-Link is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance, convenient products and services to users in over 170 countries and regions. Embracing professionalism, innovation, excellence, and simplicity, we aim to assist our clients in achieving remarkable global performance and enable consumers to enjoy the wonders of technology.

TP-Link, a global multinational group in consumer networking, consumer electronics, enterprise networking, enterprise security, software, and cloud services, operates with dual headquarters in Singapore and the US to bolster its worldwide operations.

