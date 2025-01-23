TP-Link Launches the Exciting Scheme for Partners

- Advertisement -

TP-Link, the global leader in networking and connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest partner-focused initiative – the “Jet Set Link” Scheme, designed exclusively for Tier 3 partners. Running from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, this scheme offers partners incredible rewards for their continued support and outstanding performance.

Mr. Mohit Maheshpuria, General Manager – SMB, TP-Link India

Elaborating on the initiative, Mr. Mohit Maheshpuria, General Manager – SMB, TP-Link India said, “We value our partners immensely and it’s our constant endeavor to strive for the same and keep rewarding their hard work and commitment. The ‘Jet Set Link’ scheme is our way of beginning of new calendar year to motivate them and achieve new milestones while building a strong business ecosystem.”

The scheme is a multi-slab incentive one having different milestones to achieve and with each milestone the reward gets increased. The first slab is of achieving a target of Rs 25 Lakhs and a partner gets entitled for 10 units of TP-Link EAP225 Wireless Access Point free. In the second slab on achieving a target of Rs 45 Lakhs, the winner gets 10gram gold coin. The top slab is of Rs 75 Lakhs and on completing the target, the partner is entitled for a couple ticket to Europe for a 4-night/5-day trip.

The scheme is applicable to purchases made through Regional Distributors and National Distributors, focusing on the Switches, Access Points, Routers and Gateways with specific SKUs. Details of the product SKUs and other terms and conditions included are available with TP-Link sales team, National Distributors teams and Regional Distributors teams.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TP-Link

