TP-Link launches INTERFACE 2.0 Channel Partner meet

TP-Link, world’s No.1 brand in WLAN segment began its PAN India Channel partner meet and technical training programme INTERFACE 2.0.

First in series of nationwide meets, began from Ahmedabad and was followed by Mumbai.

Over the last 2 years TP-Link maintained a continued connect with its system integrators during the lockdown phase and conducted a series of product & technology training seminars over Zoom meeting.

Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Senior Vice President (SMB, ISP & Telco)

“Technology and work environment has changed dramatically over the past two years. Our primary goal was to meet and connect with our loyal partners at these events wherein we showcase our upcoming range of products & solutions and also express our gratitude to the partners for their support which helped us serve the market successfully in past few years.TP-Link India is committed to provide solutions and service to our partners and customers to strengthen their belief in our brand and products.” said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Senior Vice President (SMB, ISP & Telco)

Both the events received great response with large number of channel partners attending the training session and learning about the upcoming products in the SMB & ISP segment including the upgraded OMADA SDN Cloud Solutions, 10G Fiber switch, upcoming 40G Fiber Switches.

The event has an interactive session with queries raised by partners and TP-Link team resolved them by suggesting effective products and solutions to them. The informal discussion upon the dinner helped to boost the bonding between TP-Link team and partners. Interface 2.0 will be conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Vizag, Bangalore, Cochin & Chennai in upcoming months.

